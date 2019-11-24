search
Galvin Green launches new "UpCycle Collection"

Gear

Galvin Green launches new "UpCycle Collection"

By bunkered.co.uk24 November, 2019
Galvin Green UpCycle Edition Golf Apparel
Apex With Fabrics

Leading golf apparel brand Galvin Green is enhancing its environmental credentials by introducing a collection of golf wear crafted using high-performance fabric that remains from the production of its core range.

The UpCycle Edition involves a relatively small number of garments for men and women from a brand that has specialised in offering many sought-after limited editions in the past and sources most of its fabric from suppliers registered under the eco-friendly Bluesign scheme.

This latest collection is available to golfers exclusively online and at most retail stockists from various dates this winter and only for as long as stocks last.

• Galvin Green ShakeDry going down a storm

Commenting on the new collection, acting CEO Nicholai Stein said: “It’s in our DNA to work with cutting-edge technologies to maximise the golfer’s performance, while looking to minimise the social and environmental impact at the same time.

“Now we’ve found a way to use perfectly fine fabric that is sometimes discarded during the production run to produce clean, cool and confident golf gear designed to appeal to young and ambitious golfers.”

Galvin Green Bart

The first UpCycle Edition garment to become available this month is the BART (RRP £160), above - a half-zip jacket in versatile INTERFACE-1 fabric.

Totally windproof and extremely breathable, it keeps out windchill and sustains a core body temperature to enable the player to focus entirely on the game. It comes in eight colour choices.

• Wilson Golf celebrates hugely successful season

Warm-layer INSULA golf sweaters and snoods in Bluesign-approved fabric will be sold in pairs from the end of November – the DARWIN and DALLAS (RRP £70) for men and DEMI and DERORA (RRP £70) for women.

The DARWIN round-neck sweater in INSULA stretch fabric provides a high degree of thermal insulation, but with very little bulk. This is achieved with a special micro-grid knitting technique that creates air chambers inside the fabric that are warmed by body heat. The easy-care garment is offered in Black and Chalkstone colour options, along with the matching DALLAS neck warmer.

Galvin Green Demi

The DEMI, above, is a round-neck sweater for women and comes in four colour choices – Red Orange, Pacific Blue, Peacock and Berry – plus the DERORA neck warmer to match.

• Titleist ambassadors get first look at SM8 wedges

In early December, the waterproof ALEC (RRP £230) full-zip jacket in classic GORE-TEX Paclite Technology becomes available for on and off-course wear. It comes with two concealed front pockets and adjustable cuffs, and is extremely lightweight and highly breathable for optimum comfort.

Galvin Green Apex

At the same time, the APEX (RRP £245), above, will be on offer as the ultimate full-zip waterproof golf jacket, packed with features to make you feel comfortable on the golf course, including two inside pockets and a chest pocket. Made in GORE-TEX stretch fabric for maximum flexibility in the golf swing, it’s also lined with mesh lining for greater comfort and added warmth.

For more information on the UpCycle Edition, visit galvingreen.com

