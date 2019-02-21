Galvin Green launches state-of-the-art 2019 apparel range

Galvin Green, the premium performance golf apparel brand, has launched its most advanced collection of technical clothing for the start of the 2019 season, with a total of 368 ground-breaking garments and matching accessories.



Building on its pioneering multi-layer concept, the Galvin Green 2019 Part One collection has been taken to the next level to offer more styles, colours and sizes, including 70 brand new lines for men, women and juniors.



These include an even bigger selection of lightweight garments with greater breathability, stretch properties, moisture transportation, thermal insulation and ultraviolet protection than ever before.

“In creating this state-of-the-art clothing range, we’ve incorporated pioneering fabric technology to maximise the golfers’ level of comfort without compromising on performance,” said CEO Christian Nilsson.

He added: “We’re confident that serious golfers will find something to suit them in the new collection so they’re always prepared, whatever weather they have to face when playing more often.”

Leading the way in the Men’s range is the new Carbon Series in Black, Grey and Silver colourways, providing golfers with a choice of eight standout garments, incorporating subtle tone-on-tone patterns. The technical design features provide golfers with a premium feel and a fashionable look both on and off the course.

To find out everything you need to about the futuristic Carbon Series, click the link below.



The Official Supplier of Weatherwear to the European Ryder Cup team in Paris has carried over its flagship 3-layer, full-zip flagship AL jacket (S-3XL). The waterproof jacket incorporates GORE-TEX stretch fabric with C-KNIT backer, plus a rubberised collar edge and shaped sleeves for easy movement.

A Shell Layer newcomer is the ultra-lightweight ANDRES full-zip jacket in GORE-TEX Paclite stretch fabric technology for minimal swing restriction. Available in six eye-catching colourways, it features a chest pocket and prominent branding.

As many as nine garments feature in the versatile and lightweight INTERFACE-1 hybrid range that can be worn 95 out of 100 rounds. The full-zip LAURENT and striking half-zip LINCOLN (S-3XL) come in five distinctive colours, including Gold and Lagoon blue.

The increasingly popular INSULA warm layer range features the new DOUG full-zip jacket featuring a quality padded front and two handy pockets in the new Antarctica colourway (S-3XL). The DALE jacket and DEON pullover both offer Magenta pink colour options, while the high collar DRAKE pullover comes in seven colour choices, including Lemon Chrome and Bluebird (S-3XL).



New Cool Layer short sleeve shirts in VENTIL8 PLUS fabric include the sporty MYLES incorporating a two-tone honeycomb design, plus the MILTON, a multi-fabric shirt in a duel block pattern available in five colourways (both S-XXL).

The SKINTIGHT Thermal base layer range includes the EDGAR seamless long sleeve crew neck with a pattern design across the chest, arms and shoulders

Finally, a comprehensive range of accessories includes the DELTA snood in a range of colours, as well as golf hats and caps like the AQUA and AXIOM, while the LEWIS golf gloves and LANDON mitts also offer the perfect opportunity to keep those hands warm during the winter.