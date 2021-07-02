search
Galvin Green unveils bold LINKS collection

Gear

Galvin Green unveils bold LINKS collection

By David Cunninghame01 July, 2021
Galvin Green Galvin Green LINKS Apparel Clothing Batur Muhammad New Gear
Galvin Green Links 1

Galvin Green's eye-catching LINKS collection has been inspired by the sea and the winds that are part and parcel of any round on a links course.

The three complimentary pieces in the collection are a highly breathable VENTIL8 PLUS short sleeved shirt with an ocean print and distinctive white sporty stripe panel across the chest; an INSULA full zip sweater with Navy front and back panels and trim on the cuffs, plus white sleeves; and a lightweight mesh cap in Navy and coordinated ocean print design.

• Galvin Green unveils 2021 ‘gameday’ collection

Each functional garment comes with prominent Galvin Green branding, including a motif on the shirt chest.

Galvin Green Links 3

“My inspiration for designing this collection came directly from the two natural elements most closely associated with these famous golf courses – the ocean and the prevailing winds that invariably influence the playing conditions so much,” said Designer Batur Muhammad.

• The Galvin Green range made from... plastic bottles?

He added: “I looked to reflect the tremendous energy generated by the ocean and gusting winds in the contemporary designs that have Navy as the predominant colour. Just as links courses represent a serious golfing challenge, so this collection proved to be demanding from a design standpoint, but I’m thrilled that the garments have been well received.”

Galvin Green Links 2

The soft and comfortable collared shirt (MANFRED) provides excellent moisture-transportation properties and breathability to keep the body dry and cool. Incorporating stretch fabric, it also offers UV 20+ protection and is easy to maintain – drying in short order and without the need to iron (RRP £79).

• The best golf hoodies money can buy

Based on the top-sellingDOMINICstyle, the sweater features two front pockets and is designed with stretch fabric for optimum freedom in the swing. It combines exceptional breathability with thermal regulation to provide warmth in colder conditions and is made using recycled polyester from PET bottles and Bluesign approved fabric (£149). 

Finally, the smart SAMIR cap, which features an adjustable width, is designed with VENTIL8 PLUS moisture-wicking fabric that dries exceptionally quickly for greater comfort during the round (£25).

So if you are looking for a fresh look on the seaside fairways this summer then Galvin has you covered.

More info: galvingreen.com

