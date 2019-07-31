Galvin Green ShakeDry going down a storm

Galvin Green had cause for celebration following one of the wettest months of June on record in the UK.



The main reason being the popularity of its latest, award-winning ShakeDry jacket.

The ShakeDry jacket gave Galvin’s outerwear sales a welcome lift during the summer months and continues to boost the brand’s dominant share in the European market.

• New Portrush-inspired Galvin Green range

The super-lightweight jacket, which features the GORE-TEX membrane on the outside for the first time, has been selling-out fast at some of the country’s leading golf retail outlets, as serious golfers turn to a garment designed for speed as well as ultimate protection from the elements.

“ShakeDry has clearly come along at the right time for those golfers who want the best waterproof on the market and it’s been our most successful product over the past few months,” said Greg Pearse, Managing Director of Galvin Green in the UK & Ireland.

He added: “It’s proved popular not only with club golfers, but also among high profile Tour players who have chosen to wear it when contending for The Open title and have also actively promoted it on their social media channels.”

• Galvin Green launches state-of-the-art 2019 apparel range

Two of the players he is referring to are Justin Rose and Ian Poulter, who both choose to don the ShakeDry jacket when faced with the testing and, at times, wild conditions at Portrush.

According to Bobby Millar, General Manager at Auchterlonies of St Andrews, the distinctive jacket has added a new dimension to the outerwear category.

• Galvin Green unveils 2019 EDGE collection



“ShakeDry definitely delivers on-course performance levels to match the cutting- edge styling. As the weather turned wet, we saw customers comparing the weight of the garment to other lines and then being only too happy to purchase a ShakeDry,” he explained.

Weighing just 174 grams, the revolutionary ShakeDry jacket comes in Ash Grey with a silver full-length zip in sizes S-3XL at a RRP of £280. More details about the garment can be found at www.galvingreen.com