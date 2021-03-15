search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGalvin Green expands its tour player roster

Gear

Galvin Green expands its tour player roster

By David Cunninghame13 March, 2021
Galvin Green Galvin Green Outerwear Clothing Apparel Tour News Nicholai Stein
Galvin Green Tour Pros 1

Galvin Green has bolstered its tour player line-up for the 2021 season, with 17 men and women drawn from seven different countries playing across the main PGA and European Tours, as well as promising golfers on the feeder Tours.

Englishmen Laurie Canter and Chris Paisley are joined once again on the European Tour by Sweden’s Alexander Björk, plus new signing Kurt Kitayama from America.

• Galvin Green unveils 2021 ‘gameday’ collection

Kitayama has already won twice on the European Tour, capturing the Mauritius Open and Oman Open in 2019.

After a strong finish to last season, Canter is looking to add a Tour title to his name alongside Paisley (2018 BMW SA Open) and Björk (2018 Volvo China Open).

Galvin Green Tour Pros 2

American’s Lanto Griffin and Troy Merritt will appear on the PGA Tour in Galvin Green's latest outfits, along with Scotsman Martin Laird and Brad Drewitt from Australia.

• The Galvin Green range made from... plastic bottles?

Griffin and Merritt have three titles between them, while Laird has already won during the current season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas last October.

Two other American golfers sponsored by the brand are J.J. Spaun Jr. and Theo Humphrey, who will be playing on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour this year.

Representing Galvin Green on both the Ladies PGA and European Tours is Germany’s Solheim Cup star Caroline Masson, while Amy Boulden from Wales will be keen to follow up her maiden victory at the Swiss Ladies Open last September on the LET.

Wearing Galvin Green clothing on the European PGA Challenge and EuroPro Tours will be Spain’s Lucas Vacarisas, as well as England’s Mike Bullen, James Adams, Bailey Gill and George Baylis.

Galvin Green 2021 2

“Galvin Green is proud to have so many experienced Tour players and relative newcomers to the elite levels of golf representing the brand this season,” said CEO Nicholai Stein.

• The best golf hoodies money can buy

He added: “To help them perform at their best, we’re providing highly breathable garments featuring some of the most advanced and sustainable fabric technology on the market in colours and designs that will stand out for all the right reasons during the season.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Galvin Green

Related Articles - Galvin Green Outerwear

Related Articles - Clothing

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Nicholai Stein

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie backs Westwood to contend in The Open
EXCLUSIVE Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse
Justin Thomas - Fast hips need fast hands
The PLAYERS: Full prize money payout
The PLAYERS: Emotional Justin Thomas triumphs at TPC Sawgrass

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow