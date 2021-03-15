Galvin Green expands its tour player roster

Galvin Green has bolstered its tour player line-up for the 2021 season, with 17 men and women drawn from seven different countries playing across the main PGA and European Tours, as well as promising golfers on the feeder Tours.



Englishmen Laurie Canter and Chris Paisley are joined once again on the European Tour by Sweden’s Alexander Björk, plus new signing Kurt Kitayama from America.



Kitayama has already won twice on the European Tour, capturing the Mauritius Open and Oman Open in 2019.



After a strong finish to last season, Canter is looking to add a Tour title to his name alongside Paisley (2018 BMW SA Open) and Björk (2018 Volvo China Open).

American’s Lanto Griffin and Troy Merritt will appear on the PGA Tour in Galvin Green's latest outfits, along with Scotsman Martin Laird and Brad Drewitt from Australia.

Griffin and Merritt have three titles between them, while Laird has already won during the current season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas last October.



Two other American golfers sponsored by the brand are J.J. Spaun Jr. and Theo Humphrey, who will be playing on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour this year.

Representing Galvin Green on both the Ladies PGA and European Tours is Germany’s Solheim Cup star Caroline Masson, while Amy Boulden from Wales will be keen to follow up her maiden victory at the Swiss Ladies Open last September on the LET.

Wearing Galvin Green clothing on the European PGA Challenge and EuroPro Tours will be Spain’s Lucas Vacarisas, as well as England’s Mike Bullen, James Adams, Bailey Gill and George Baylis.

“Galvin Green is proud to have so many experienced Tour players and relative newcomers to the elite levels of golf representing the brand this season,” said CEO Nicholai Stein.



He added: “To help them perform at their best, we’re providing highly breathable garments featuring some of the most advanced and sustainable fabric technology on the market in colours and designs that will stand out for all the right reasons during the season.