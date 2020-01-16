Galvin Green unveil Part One collection for 2020

Galvin Green has dropped its new 2020 Part One collection, which they say is designed to help ‘serious’ golfers reach their potential whilst looking the part.



Building on its multi-layer concept to provide comfort and protection in even the worst weather, the Swedish brand has introduced some new tech into garments that have now evolved from previous lines. In total, Galvin Green fanboys and fangirls will be 142 men’s’ and 71 women’s garments, not to mention the biggest junior range the brand has ever released. There’s also a huge accessories range ready for the new season.

This includes the expanded Interface-1 jacket collection, which offers three distinct levels of warmth and comfort, plus more garments with front pockets and fabrics sourced from eco-friendly suppliers.



“This new collection reflects our brand DNA to constantly progress, just as every serious golfer wants to improve by playing as often as possible,” said CEO Nicholai Stein.

“In looking to give customers the very best golfing experience, our designers took inspiration from two complementary elements in the game – the soft flow of course topography and the powerful impact on striking the ball. In combining these elements, they created a vision of fresh prints, patterns and graphic designs that match our focus on functional comfort and style perfectly.”

Top of the pile for the brand are two ‘super-lightweight’ Gore-Tex Shakedry jackets, offering the “most comfortable and reliable waterproof technology on the market”.



The original full-zip model (Ashton) now comes in two colours (Ash Grey/Silver & Ash Grey/Red) while the new half-zip jacket, weighing just 172g (Ashby), features a side zipper for easy removal when the rain stops; elastic binding on the shaped sleeves; water-repellent zippers; and an elastic drawstring for a snug fit. Its available in Ash Grey/Red, in sizes S-3XL.

“The half-zip Shakedry jacket has been added due to demand from golfers who prefer an even more streamlined waterproof top,” said Stein. “World-class tour players who wore the full-zip jacket told us it felt like wearing another shirt, but this version is even lighter and super functional for accomplished players.”

The flagship full-zip waterproof Gore-Tex jacket in stretch fabric with a C-KNIT ‘slide & glide’ backer (Archie), now comes in a third colour, Surf Blue/Black. Complete with Gore-Tex super-stretch inserts on the back and elbows, the jacket features a new Techsteel fabric on the shoulders for greater durability; adjustable cuff, chest and collar width for extra comfort and protection; water-repellent zippers; and front pockets. It comes in sizes S-3XL.

At the forefront of the ladies range is the AURORA waterproof jacket in Gore-Tex fabric. Featuring a lightweight mesh lining, it has a two-way front zipper and pockets with fleece lining, plus an inside pocket for valuables. Extremely breathable, the sleeves are shaped for easy movement and an elastic drawstring at the hem ensures a perfect fit. The lightweight Adele jacket in Gore-Tex Paclite stretch fabric features a two-way water-repellent front zipper and is now available in Deep Pink as well as Navy and Black (XS-XXL), with Alexandra trousers in the same colours.