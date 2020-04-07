Galvin Green unveils biggest ever junior range

Galvin Green has introduced its biggest ever range of high-performance clothing aimed at junior golfers for the 2020 season.



The Swedish innovator’s Junior collection features more than 20 garments designed for golfers between the ages of 9-15 who are serious about their game.



The range covers everything a young golfer would look to wear on the course – including GORE-TEX waterproof outfits, wind and water-repellent jackets, sweaters and shirts. It also features hoodies, which prove popular with youngsters both on and off the golf course.

All the garments in the Junior collection are made from the same high-performance, breathable fabrics used in the production of the award-winning full range, including more than 60% sourced from bluesign approved suppliers who meet the highest environmental standards.

Three jackets in 100% waterproof GORE-TEX Paclite Tech fabric called RIVER (Red, Navy & Blue) feature front pockets, elastic drawstring at the hem and cuffs with a partial elastic and a tab touch and close fastener.



They are matched with ROSS trousers in the same 100% waterproof fabric (Black or Gunmetal), with front and back pockets and an elasticated waist to ensure a comfortable fit (£160 & £115).

The RIDLEY is a full-zip jacket in windproof, water-repellent INTERFACE-1 fabric

designed for wearing during 95 out of 100 rounds. The windproof jacket comes with front pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable drawstring at the hem in Blue/Black or Black (£140).

Other lighter INTERFACE-1 jackets are the ROMA in two combinations of Blue & Navy, plus the RIO bodywarmer with front pockets in Black/White (£110 & £90).

Soft, stretchy and comfortable INSULA sweaters in the RICK line come in four colour choices, while the ROB half-zip hoodie has three colour options (£70).



An expanded shirt range in VENTIL8 PLUS fabric with polyester moisture wicking fibre includes the REMY in an innovative print pattern, plus and the ROD style in four bold colours (£55).