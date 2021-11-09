search
Galvin Green unveils limited-edition TRUE BLUE apparel

Gear

Galvin Green unveils limited-edition TRUE BLUE apparel

By David Cunninghame09 November, 2021
Galvin Green Galvin Green TRUE BLUE Apparel Polo Shirts hoodies New Gear
Galvin Green True Blue 1

If you are looking to brighten up your golf wardrobe then Galvin Green’s latest TRUE BLUE release could be right up your street.

The premium capsule collection of garments comes in fresh colourways inspired by the bright skies that we long to play under year-round.

• Galvin Green announces a ‘greener’ partnership

The innovative Swedish brand's latest collection will be ideal for those of you who are preparing to head to warmer climes this winter. The TRUE BLUE line-up features fashionable shirts, shorts and sweatshirts in the increasingly popular Blue Bell colourway, along with other shades of blue and white in a variety of designs and patterns. 

Galvin Green True Blue 2

Galvin Green has added three striking new shirt designs, together with two super-soft shorts in highly breathable VENTIL8 PLUS fabric, backed by hoodies in two fresh colours and distinctive branding on the chest. Three other sought-after shirt styles from the brand's current Part Two range complete the collection with fresh colour options.

• Feast your eyes on Galvin's ‘Gameday’ Collection

The brand-new floral print MALIK short-sleeved shirt in Blue Bell/White is a great options for those seeking a more daring appearance out on the course. Based on the design theme of a cobbled street, the MACK polo shirt reflects the lightest shade of blue in the range for an eye-catching appearance, while the fully printed MATHEW shirt comes in a bold dark and lighter blue stripe pattern. 

Completing the TRUE BLUE shirt collection are the super stylish MADDOX and MONTY polos with contrasting collars in Blue Bell, Navy & White options, plus the MARCO model featuring a very subtle dotted pattern.

All the shirts in the collection provide excellent moisture-transportation properties and breathability to keep the body dry and cool, while offering UV 20+ protection in warm temperatures.

Galvin Green True Blue 3

Matching PAUL shorts in Blue Bell and White options feature a shirt gripper waistband and built-in stretch function for comfort and a perfect fit. They also offer two handy front and back pockets to carry belongings and scorecards.

• The best golf hoodies money can buy

New DUANE hoodies in Blue Bell and White, made using INSULA fabric from recycled PET, are designed to appeal to a younger audience. These fashionable hoodies provide added thermal regulation warmth for cooler temperatures arising both on and off the course.   

More info:galvingreen.com

