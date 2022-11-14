Galvin Green unveils new limited edition collection

Galvin Green has introduced a new premium COOL COLLECTION of garments in refreshing colourways and patterns designed to appeal to all golfers this autumn and winter.

Ideal for those looking to brighten up their golfing wardrobe throughout AW season, the latest range from the innovative Swedish brand features a versatile water-resistant jacket, warm full-zip sweatshirt and four stylish and highly breathable shirts in the fashionable 'Cool Grey' colour with bold shades of orange in distinctively different prints.

A year since the launch of its popular TRUE BLUE capsule collection, Galvin Green has added an all-new LAWRENCE INTERFACE-1 jacket and DONALD INSULA sweater to the latest selection of high-performance garments to combat the elements all-year round.

The introduction of the eye-catching MATEUS shirt, two new colours of the MERCER and an updated print on the popular MARLOW form the VENTIL8 PLUS shirt options

“We wanted to add even more bold options for golfers seeking standout golf wear for every adventure in this special capsule collection,” said designer Batur Raza Muhammad.

“The distinctive designs from our regular product lines are becoming increasingly popular, so they provide us with a basis for designing these limited-edition garments. We’re confident these fetching styles will be popular with golfers looking to match top quality clothing with ultramodern designs,” he added.

The windproof and water-resistant LAWRENCE half-zip features a drawstring at the hem and elasticated cuffs to deliver comfort and optimal freedom of movement during the swing.

A contrasting three-tone colour design with a predominantly 'Cool Grey' front, navy sleeves and back, plus a white zip makes the garment a great option for the course and beyond.

For colder days, the full-zip DONALD sweater offers incredible warmth and a soft, stretchy feel to provide ultimate comfort and breathability. It features two front pockets and a dashing triangular pattern on the sleeves to help golfers reach the peak, whilst standing out on the course. An orange zipper adds a touch of flare for a truly individual look.

The all-new MATEUS shirtis sure to catch the eye of playing partners with its triangular pattern in the daring colours of 'Dragon Fire' and 'Cool Grey'. The panelled design offers a supremely stylish appearance for those seeking a super-modern look on the golf course.

The MARLOW completes the shirt offerings with a subtle star and diamond print design in the 'Cool Grey'/orange/navy colourway.

All the short-sleeved shirts in the collection provide excellent moisture-transportation properties and breathability to keep the body dry, while offering UV 20+ protection in warmer temperatures.

Easy to maintain, the shirts also dry quickly and without the need to iron.

For more details, click here.