Galvin Green unveils range made from... plastic bottles?!

Leading golf apparel brand Galvin Green has introduced a brand new line of long-lasting warm layer garments - made entirely from recycled plastic bottles!



The move to expand its INSULA range is in line with the Swedish giant’s goal of supplying the most sustainable products in the sector

The latest version of the stylish and comfortable DWIGHT sweater, for example, is made entirely from recycled polyester derived from as many as 17 litre-sized plastic bottles. Other INSULA garments made from the same recycled material are the men’s DAMIE full-zip and DRAKE half-zip sweaters, plus the women’s DAVINA full-zip jacket and DIANE hoodie.

“Sustainability is part of the Galvin Green DNA and the new recycled polyester DWIGHT sweater reflects that perfectly,” explained CEO Nicholai Stein. “There is no compromise on the comfort or performance levels and it spearheads the new sustainable garments that we plan to introduce on a larger scale in future.

“We always set out to introduce cutting edge technologies to maximise a golfer’s performance, while at the same time looking to minimise environmental impact. Sustainability is also defined by long-lasting comfort and durability from well- designed garments that will last the test of time.”

All seven styles of INSULA warm layer garments – 24 sweaters in total, including the DOLPH full-zip hoodie – are made from fabric approved to the globally-recognised bluesign standard for environmental textile production.

The same is true of all of Galvin’s famous GORE-TEX 100% waterproof garments, which first featured bluesign-approved fabric in 2013. Over the past five years, the environmentally-friendly fabric has been integrated into the Galvin Green collections to the point where it now features in all six styles of GORE-TEX waterproof jackets and three trousers – making up 23 jacket options and five choices in trousers.

Currently, fabric used in more than 60% of the garments in the range are sourced from bluesign-approved suppliers, including the popular selection of highly-breathable and comfortable VENTIL8 trousers.

“Our goal is to have almost the entire range fully sustainable in the near future and we continue to search across the world for suppliers who can provide sustainable fabric that meets the demanding standards required by ourselves and bluesign,” said product manager Sofia Ask Klason. “The task is being made easier as more fabric suppliers meet higher environmental standards and help us deliver the best garments possible for today’s golfers and future generations.”

As part of the brand’s drive towards sustainability, Galvin Green introduced a limited ‘Upcycle Edition’ range of high-performance garments last year made from fabric remaining from its main production runs. In addition, all of the INSULA fabric used in garment manufacture is produced at factories using solar roof panels to generate power for the machinery.

For more information, log-on to galvingreen.com.