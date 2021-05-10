Galvin Green wins award for ‘sustainability in sport’

Galvin Green won the coveted ‘Sustainability in Sport’ title at the 2021 Sports Technology Awards ceremony in London ahead of an impressive shortlist of product innovators.



The Swedish brand was recognised for its drive to push the boundaries of technical fabrics while maintaining the highest standards in environmental protection.



• Galvin Green expands its tour player roster

In particular, the judges praised its range of INSULA sweaters made from recycled plastic bottles, which they described as: “an innovative product with a timely purpose…the data, clarity of vision and targeted approach all support a clear road map for the brand.”

Galvin Green faced strong competition for the ‘Sustainability in Sport’ title from the VITEC group, Ticketmaster Sport, Sun God sunglasses and fast-growing app platforms Fanbase and Paddle Logger.



• Galvin Green unveils 2021 ‘gameday’ collection



In accepting the award, Marketing Manager Annelie Backgård Ginstman said, “this is a big result for Galvin Green and will help us gain even more recognition for our sustainable and environmentally friendly products across the global golf market.

She added: “Galvin Green takes sustainability very seriously. We’ve developed a responsible mindset which is part of everything we do across all departments of the company.



• The best golf hoodies money can buy



"Sustainability is a constant work in progress for us, along with many of our suppliers. We believe the most responsible action we can take is to create sustainable, high quality products that last longer and the brand will always be synonymous with quality, long-lasting garments.”



• The Galvin Green range made from... plastic bottles?



In its submission for the award, the brand stated that the pioneering DWIGHT half-zip sweater made from fabric derived 100% from recycled plastic bottles was also knitted at a high-tech factory in Italy using such a fine gauge yarn that it took 57,600 meters of yarn to produce a single sweater.

Embracing body mapping technology, the highly breathable garment incorporates inserts of a woven polyamide fabric with micro padding inside to give extra warmth and protection for those parts of the body where you need it most.