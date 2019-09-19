search
WITB - Garcia seals title with Callaway

Gear

WITB - Garcia seals title with Callaway

By Ryan Crombie16 September, 2019
Sergio Garcia golf golf latest WITB Gear Callaway KLM Open European Tour European golf
Sergio Garcia claimed his 16th European Tour victory and first since 2018 at the 2019 KLM Open.

The Spaniard sealed his victory by one shot over Nicolai Hojgaard thanks to a final-round 69 that was achieved by some stellar iron-play.

Garcia has been a Callaway staffer since parting ways with TaylorMade at the end of 2017 and used their clubs to great effect over the weekend.

Garcia opts for a 9° Callaway Epic Flash driver in the Sub Zero model with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80x shaft. He averaged over 300 yards for the tournament, hitting 60 percent of fairways. 

The former Masters champion also carries the Callaway Epic Flash fairways, which were released early in 2019, in both a 3 and 5-wood.

Since switching to Callaway, Garcia has opted to play the Callaway Apex MB irons but has recently opted for an up-to-date new smoke finish set into the bag.

To generate the excitement around the greens that Garcia has been so used to delivering, he uses Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges in lofts of 54° and 58°.

Rounding out Garcia’s bag, he had the Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta putter in his bag for the tournament in Amsterdam.

Finally, the 39-year-old uses the Titleist Pro V1 ball. The win marks the 16th for a Titleist golf ball on the 2018-19 European Tour, more than twice the nearest competitor with 7,

and more than all other golf balls combined.

Sergio Garcia – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80x shaft)
Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash (15° 3-wood and 18° 5-wood, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue shafts)
Irons: Callaway Apex MB Smoke (3-PW, Nippon Modus Tour 130x shafts)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54°, 58°, Nippon Modus Tour 130x shafts)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 

