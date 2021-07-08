Garmin Approach S42 - The perfect blend of golf and smartwatch tech

Garmin has decided to pack its latest touchscreen GPS golf watch with all of the technology and features you could ever need on the golf course.



Furthermore, the stylish design comes with brilliant smartwatch features that allow it to transition seamlessly on and off the course.



The lightweight Approach S42 boasts an easy-to-read 1.2-inch colour touchscreen display. Precise yardages to the front, middle and back of every green are provided, while hazard distances and Green View technology are just a few taps of the screen away.

The Green View feature allows you to see each green’s true shape and to move the pin for better yardage accuracy, regardless of where you find yourself on the course.

You can also pair the S42 with the optional Approach CT10 club sensors for automatic club tracking, allowing you to keep on top of your stats and the distances you hit each club.

Away from the course, you can expect to enjoy smartwatch features such as smart notifications and activity-tracking features that include steps, sleep, calories, vibration alerts, move bar and built-in sport profiles.

The S42’s battery life is also mightily impressive, lasting up to 15 hours in GPS mode and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode.

You can link your device with the Garmin Golf app to automatically upload scorecards, participate in weekly leaderboards and tournaments, review live scoring, strokes gained analysis, and much more.



Not many GPS watches can match the S42 when it comes to its sheer wealth of features. On the course it provides you with the detailed information you need to select your next club and pull off your shot with complete confidence.



Off the course it is as equally at home thanks to its simple yet stylish design and everyday capabilities. It is a watch worth every penny of its price tag.

Approach S12

This easy-to-use and practical design is the perfect fit for those whose budget can’t quite stretch as far as the S42.



The Approach S12 includes interchangeable Quick Release bands and introduces a unique round watch design with a 1.3-inch sunlight-readable high-resolution display.

Thanks to the new Big Numbers display mode, the S12 makes it easier than ever to read yardage numbers during play. When paired with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone, it wirelessly updates your most frequently played golf courses for up-to-date course information.



Plus, you can confidently play round after round thanks to the rechargeable battery’s incredible lifespan of up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

Approach G12

If you don’t like the feeling off a watch on your wrist while playing golf then this handheld device could be the ticket for you.

Featuring a thin, compact design with a 1.3-inch high-resolution sunlight readable display that lasts up to 30 hours on a single battery charge, it delivers all the benefits included in the Approach S12. Plus, a built-in clip and a lanyard loop allow you to securely attach the device to your belt or golf bag.



Available:garmin.com

Prices: Approach S42 - £269.99, Approach S12 - £179.99, Approach G12 - £129.99

