Garmin Approach S62 - One of the best GPS watches money can buy

Feast your eyes on Garmin’s premium Approach S62, a sleek GPS golf watch that is packed to the rafters with the tech and cool features.



The clever bit of kit from the smartwatch specialists integrates critical course information and full-colour mapping, right to your wrist.

• The best handheld GPS devices money can buy

With its sunlight readable 1.3-inch colour touchscreen, the S62 delivers an easier-to-read, larger display (17% larger) while upholding an elegant design that makes this more than simply a watch for the golf course.

Boasting an array of features to help enhance your game, it offers options such as PlaysLike Distance, Hazard View and introduces a Virtual Caddie to analyse critical factors such as wind speed, course layout, and your past swings to select the best suited club for each shot.



• Garmin releases new Approach S40 smartwatch

When you are faced with a blind shot and unable to see the pin, the Approach S62’s PinPointer option shows the exact direction to the pin.

The watch uses the PlaysLike Distance option to adjust yardages to compensate for uphill and downhill shots, and with Hazard View you can quickly scroll through each hazard on the map to acquire distance information critical for avoiding trouble.

The Green View feature, meanwhile, will display each green’s true shape and allow you to drag-and-drop the pin for better yardage accuracy.

Additionally, the S62 utilises an Autoshot round analyser to measure and record detected shot distances.

For those of you looking to improve your golf, this watch will deliver fantastic insight into your game after pairing it with the Garmin Golf app and the new golf performance widget.



• Titleist AVX ball – FIRST LOOK!

Stats are calculated in the app and then sent to the watch so you can review handicap index, fairway and approach shot hit/miss percentage, and green in regulation percentage.

The app even provides analysis for strokes gained and allows you to participate in leaderboards and tournaments with other players around the world.

The wealth of features isn’t simply reserved for the golf course.

The S62 also boasts enhanced wrist-based heart rate monitoring, a Pulse Ox blood oxygen sensor, smart notifications to receive e-mails, texts, and alerts right on the display of the watch, Garmin Pay contactless payment, activity tracking features and preloaded activity profiles for running, cycling, and even swimming.



• Puma unleashes new PWRADAPT CAGE shoe range



At £479.99 it is one of the pricier GPS golf watches, but you’ll be hard pressed to find anything that can compete with this sleek smartwatch when it comes to sheer number of features and functionality both on and off the golf course.



Available: Now

Price: £479.99

More info:garmin.com

