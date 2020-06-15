Say hello to Garmin’s all-new, premium-crafted GPS timepiece, the MARQ Golfer.



As far as golf GPS watches go, the MARQ takes some beating when it comes to sheer style and wealth of features.



The watch combines everyday smart features with Garmin’s most advanced golfing and top multisport capabilities.

It is built with premium materials, a 46-millimeter titanium case and ceramic bezel with custom etched 1-18 golf hole markings and a tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap.

It really is a classy bit of kit.

The luxury watch comes preloaded with 41,000 golf courses and allows for seamless game-tracking. It boasts an array of features to help enhance a your game, such as PlaysLike Distance, Hazard View and a Virtual Caddie to analyse critical factors like wind speed, course layout, and your speed and club performance to select the best suited club for each shot.



Garmin Global Brand Ambassador, and one of the coolest legends of the game, Greg Norman has experience with the MARQ Golfer on and off the course.

“As someone who’s been involved in the game of golf for many decades, I’ve seen the evolution in golf technology and have seen first-hand the benefits of wearing a Garmin on my wrist,” said Norman.

He added: “At first glance, you wouldn’t expect the MARQ Golfer to have ultra-high-end GPS technology and smart features because it looks like a beautiful piece of jewellery, but I’ve found it’s the perfect watch to wear all day, both in the office and on the course.”

MARQ Golfer features a domed sapphire lens and an always-on, sunlight-readable display.

It is also packed with premium smartwatch functionality, including built-in music storage, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, as well as wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor.

Additionally, MARQ Golfer utilises an Autoshot round analyser to measure and record detected shot distances. Included in the box, MARQ Golfer comes with three Approach CT10 club tracking sensors for advanced tracking capabilities, including locations, distances and club type.

Featuring an internal, rechargeable lithium battery, MARQ Golfer provides up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to three rounds of golf on one charge.

Now onto the question you are all asking.

How much will all of this functionality and elegant style set me back?



Well the MARQ Golfer has a suggested retail price of £1,699.99.

A pretty penny for sure, but not many other golf GPS watches look as good as this one or offer quite as many features.