Garmin releases new Approach S40 smartwatch

Garmin’s all-new Approach S40 GPS golf smartwatch is a feature-packed, stylish design that delivers a lot more than simply distances to the green.



That being said, the S40 carries out the task of being a GPS golf device very well. Preloaded with over 41,000 courses internationally, it provides key distances to the green, as well as hazards.



Those distances are clearly presented on the watch’s brilliant, sunlight-readable display.

The S40 also boasts a scorecard feature and AutoShot game-tracking that automatically records the location and distance of each detected shot along the fairway for post-round analysis on the free Garmin Golf app.



The battery life is very impressive, lasting up to 15 hours in GPS mode and ten days in smartwatch mode.

What really helps to set the S40 apart from other GPS devices on the market is its versatility. It provides you with the key distances you will need throughout the round, while housing a raft of additional features that you would expect from a bespoke smartwatch.



Although it is a golf specific watch, the S40 tracks everyday activities such as steps and sleep, plus with its dedicated run and cycle modes, it is a great option for those of you looking to get in shape.



As you might expect from Garmin, those run and cycle features provide fantastic accuracy and a can give you a great breakdown of how your fitness levels are improving.

The AutoShot game-tracking feature automatically records the location and distance of each detected shot. The S40 can also be purchased in a bundle with three CT10 shot tracking tags.



The S40 doesn’t pick up putts and can struggle on chip shots around the green, so having the additional tags installed in your putter and wedges will give more complete data and help you to know your golf game inside out.

This stylish, lightweight GPS golf smartwatch should not be reserved for just on the golf course. Garmin designed the S40 for everyday wearability and the premium look and feel certainly makes this one watch you'd happily wear off the course.



Its smart notifications, meanwhile, with discreet alerts show incoming calls, texts and other alerts when paired to your phone, only add to its excellent appeal.



Available: Now

Price: £239.99 (grey), £269.99 (white & black), £309.99 (S40 and CT10 bundle)

