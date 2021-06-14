search
Gear

WITB – Garrick Higgo claims first PGA Tour title with Titleist gear

By David Cunninghame14 June, 2021
Garrick Higgo Palmetto Witb

In only his second PGA Tour start, Garrick Higgo claimed victory at the Palmetto Championship using a full bag of Titleist equipment.

The 22-year-old, who already has three European Tour victories to his name, had a strong showing off the tee at Congaree, ranking 13th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee using his Titleist TSi metalwoods. Higgo also recorded the fourth longest drive of the week with his TSi3 driver, smashing it a remarkable 382 yards down the fairway in round 2.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

The strongest part of the South African’s game through the four rounds was his stellar iron play. Using his T100 irons he ranked 11th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and was fourth in the Greens in Regulation stats.

Around the greens Higgo relies upon three Vokey SM8 wedges and his putter of choice is the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5.

• Titleist reveals stealthy T100•S & T200 irons

The final piece in his equipment puzzle is the latest Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

•"New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

Higgo’s win was the cherry on top of a very strong week for Titleist at Congaree, where it ranked as the No.1 in the ball, driver, hybrid, utility iron, iron, wedge and putter in the equipment counts.

Garrick Higgo - What's in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X)
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X)
Hybrid: Titleist TSi3 (18˚, Fujikura Atmos HB Tour Spec Blue 8 X)
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-PW, Project X 6.5)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Packard

