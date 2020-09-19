Gary Woodland pens fresh Puma Golf deal

Puma Golf has announced a multi-year extension of its existing relationship with Gary Woodland on the eve of his US Open title defence.



The new deal will see Woodland continuing as a Puma athlete, wearing the brands apparel, footwear and accessories on and off the golf course.



Since signing with Puma in January 2019, Woodland has been a key ambassador for the brand, wearing pieces from Puma’s Volition America Collection, an unabashedly patriotic ensemble of products that honors and supports the families of America’s military veterans.

“It’s an honor to continue my relationship with Puma, supporting Folds of Honor through the Volition America Collection,” said Woodland.



He added: “I look forward to many more years together, rocking the Puma style on and off the course.”

The Volition America Golf Collection, which first launched in 2017, marries the best of Puma’s cutting-edge apparel and footwear technologies and styles with Volition America’s focus on all things, red, white and blue.

The collection supports Folds of Honor, helping to fund educational scholarships for families of fallen and critically injured military men and women.



Through the remaining tournaments and into the 2021 season, Woodland will continue to wear the brands celebrated IGNITE PWRADAPT CAGED footwear, including several Limited-Edition USA-inspired pairs, one of which he will wear this week as he tees it up at Winged Foot.

“Since we signed with Gary almost two years ago, he has been a wonderful addition to our Puma Tour Team, and the perfect ambassador to lead our Volition America Collection on course,” said Dan Ladd, Executive Vice President & GM, Cobra Puma Golf.



He continued, “we’ve seen a spike in awareness and interest in our Volition America product with Gary wearing it on Tour, and we’re pleased to continue our relationship going forward.”