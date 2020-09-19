search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGary Woodland pens fresh Puma Golf deal

Gear

Gary Woodland pens fresh Puma Golf deal

By David Cunninghame16 September, 2020
Gary Woodland Puma Puma Golf Puma PWRADAPT Folds of Honor
Gary Woodland Puma 1

Puma Golf has announced a multi-year extension of its existing relationship with Gary Woodland on the eve of his US Open title defence.

The new deal will see Woodland continuing as a Puma athlete, wearing the brands apparel, footwear and accessories on and off the golf course.

• PUMA unveils unconventional RS-G shoes

Since signing with Puma in January 2019, Woodland has been a key ambassador for the brand, wearing pieces from Puma’s Volition America Collection, an unabashedly patriotic ensemble of products that honors and supports the families of America’s military veterans.

Gary Woodland 2

“It’s an honor to continue my relationship with Puma, supporting Folds of Honor through the Volition America Collection,” said Woodland.

• Nail your long approach shots with COBRA's new Utility irons

He added: “I look forward to many more years together, rocking the Puma style on and off the course.”

The Volition America Golf Collection, which first launched in 2017, marries the best of Puma’s cutting-edge apparel and footwear technologies and styles with Volition America’s focus on all things, red, white and blue.

The collection supports Folds of Honor, helping to fund educational scholarships for families of fallen and critically injured military men and women. 

• "Bob put on one of the best ball-striking displays I've ever seen"

Through the remaining tournaments and into the 2021 season, Woodland will continue to wear the brands celebrated IGNITE PWRADAPT CAGED footwear, including several Limited-Edition USA-inspired pairs, one of which he will wear this week as he tees it up at Winged Foot. 

Gary Woodland Puma 3

“Since we signed with Gary almost two years ago, he has been a wonderful addition to our Puma Tour Team, and the perfect ambassador to lead our Volition America Collection on course,” said Dan Ladd, Executive Vice President & GM, Cobra Puma Golf.

• PUMA unveils spikeless IGNITE NXT CRAFTED footwear

He continued, “we’ve seen a spike in awareness and interest in our Volition America product with Gary wearing it on Tour, and we’re pleased to continue our relationship going forward.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Gary Woodland

Related Articles - Puma

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Puma PWRADAPT

Related Articles - Folds of Honor

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The World Handicap System: Everything you need to know
Tour reverses decision to let fans attend Scottish Open
"There's no way it could have happened" - Padraig Harrington has no regrets over Ryder Cup postponement
Scottish Golf issues new guidance to clubs after lockdown changes
Pro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow