Gary Woodland’s scary looking new 2-iron

The recently crowned US Open champion has put a new 2-iron in the bag and it brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘butter knife.’



It is a golf club that would strike fear into the hearts of us mere mortals.

Gary Woodland put the request into Wilson to build him a new 2-iron that would match his set of Wilson Staff Model blades.

The American used his 3-iron Staff Model to deadly effect around Pebble Beach a few weeks ago, making use of the stinger shot he seems to have perfected in recent months.

.@GaryWoodland is putting a new @WilsonGolf blade 2-iron in play this week @RocketClassic. This type of weapon is reserved for U.S. Open champions only pic.twitter.com/tTdYWnk9Tb — Andrew Tursky (@AndrewTursky) June 26, 2019

At this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour Woodland has decided to test out the 2-iron to see if it’ll become a more permanent fixture in his bag.

If he likes it then it is bound to come in handy at Royal Portrush.

Wilson’s Staff Model blades were designed in collaboration with multiple PGA Tour winner and Wilson Tour advisory member, Brendan Steele.

However, whilst it was Steele that played a major role in the design of these classic looking works of art, it is Woodland that has thrust them into the spotlight following his maiden major title.

He also gave them a debut to remember when he put them into play at the QBE Shootout in the Bahamas last year, making a hole-in-one on a 202-yard par-3.

Whether the 2-iron finds permanent home in the US Open champ’s bag remains to be seen but we look forward to watching some of his stingers from the tee this week.