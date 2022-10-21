search
Gear

Get active with the new AW22 Stuburt range

By James Tait14 October, 2022
Stuburt aren’t messing around this Autumn/Winter, introducing new fabrics, fresh designs and new branding at affordable prices.

This AW 2022 range demonstrates the versatility and showcases its ability to cater for a wide variety of golfers and conditions. 

As well as water-resistant fabrics, there are comfortable soft brushed back fleeces, fabrics with texture that appeal to the more fashion conscious, practical thermal and windproof technologies as well as proprietary technical performance fabrics targeting moisture transfer. 

A new, exciting addition is the ACTIVE-tech collection which has a range of garments that meet the demands of the changeable British weather. Items included in this collection include the ACTIVE-tech fleece, ACTIVE-tech zip neck top and a contemporary styled midlayer with a contrast camouflage panel.

Stuburt Aw22

Also new to this collection is the ACTIVE-tech lined sweater which benefits from water-resistant materials to the front and back yoke panels, and a cool textured fabric to the sleeves and lower body. 

There are only a handful of styles that carry over from previous seasons, most notably the REYNOLD Mid Layer. This is a windproof top with ¼ zip that benefits from the Stuburt DRI-Back moisture transfer technology and has an excellent range of movement.  

The SPORT-tech long sleeve polo, which has been such a really successful product for the brand, is available in 6 colours for next season including the new bold Chamray and Rust colours of AW 2022. 

Stuburt Aw 22

The popular EVOLUTION outerwear range has been expanded with a new EVOLUTION-tech padded hoodie and a fresh-looking gilet. Hoodies are becoming a must have for retailers looking for products that appeal to a younger golfer and this one has been manufactured to offer warmth and performance as well as style.  

The EVOLUTION ½ zip waterproof jacket features asymmetrical colour blocking designed for more of a fashion-conscious golfer looking for something a little different. 

To complete the head to toe offer that Stuburt has for retailers they have introduced a new range of accessories including the HAZE bobble hat in the AW2022 colourways and a 66” double canopy umbrella. 

For more information click here.

