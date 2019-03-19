search
Gear

Get fitted like a tour pro at Mizuno’s Tour Performance Studio

By David Cunninghame19 March, 2019
Mizuno Mizuno Tour Truck Mizuno Tour Performance St Bearwood Lakes Mizuno ST190 Mizuno JPX919 Mizuno MP-18 Custom Fitting

Mizuno has opened the doors of its state-of-the-art Tour Performance Studio at Bearwood Lakes Golf Club to give you the opportunity to have your very own ‘Tour Fit Experience.’

Opened in May 2018, the Studio is a service hub for Mizuno’s associated professional and elite amateur players when they’re away from the tour.

• REVIEW – Mizuno ST190 driver is a huge step up

Located within 25 miles of Heathrow Airport at Bearwood Lakes’ driving range, the studio has everything needed to fine-tune your equipment: Trackman 4, tour-level golf balls, Swing DNA and a full line of heads and shafts for irons, woods and wedges.

Mizuno Studio 2

Bearwood Lakes is also the permanent base for Mizuno’s European Tour truck workshop, when not employed on tour, so clubs are assembled for golfers while they wait on site and Tour Fit customers will benefit from this amazing service.

• The new JPX919 irons from Mizuno... which one is right for you?

Now you can experience the incredible fitting program at the Studio via the limited number of Tour Fit appointments that have been made available to the public.

Mizuno Studio 3

Customers will be welcomed for a full day from 9am to 3pm, during which time they will receive the same treatment as any staff player: A complete “through the bag” custom fitting session, followed by a build at Mizuno’s European Tour workshop.

The Tour Fit Experience will also offer wedge grinds, stampings, some tour issue shafts and other components that are generally only available through the tour. Clubs purchased will be ready to take away on the day.

Mizuno Studio 4

“This is a great opportunity to be treated like a tour pro for the day, in the same studio, with the same technicians who work with our contracted European Tour professionals,” said Alex Thorne, Tour Operations Manager for Mizuno.

This amazing experience does come at a fairly high cost, £500 to be paid in advance, but when else are you going to get the chance to live like a tour pro for a day.

• Mizuno releases JPX919 Hot Metal PRO irons

Those of you wishing to take advantage of this exclusive and unique opportunity should email the Tour Performance Studio team at tourfit@mizuno.co.uk to make a booking.

