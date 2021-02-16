search
Gear

Get your hands on Jon Rahm’s new Odyssey Ten putter

By David Cunninghame16 February, 2021
Odyssey has just unveiled its new line-up of Ten putter models, one of which has made its way into the world No.2’s golf bag

After penning an equipment deal with Callaway earlier this year, we saw Jon Rahm immediately switch to the brand’s drivers, irons and golf ball, but the final piece of his 14-club puzzle was a new putter.

The answer came courtesy of Odyssey’s decision to combine one of its most popular shapes of recent years with its most iconic of alignment features.

The all-new 2-Ball Ten is a high MOI mallet that Odyssey is labelling as “the best 2-Ball that we’ve ever made.”

When Odyssey introduced the Ten shape a few years ago, it immediately became a popular choice on Tour and with golfers who wanted to putt with more confidence.

This proven head design puts an emphasis on alignment and high MOI, and Odyssey say they have improved on those two key performance features dramatically.

To go along with the 2-Ball model Rahm is using, new Triple Track alignment systems have been incorporated into this large mallet design.

Odyssey is also introducing a new version of its tour proven, multi-material Stroke Lab shaft.

It’s seven grams lighter, stiffer and even more stable to promote better tempo and more consistency in your stroke.

To complete the design, a White Hot Microhinge insert has been engineered for immediate forward roll and improved speed and control, while delivering the kind of responsive feel that makes Odyssey putters so universally popular.

The shape and alignment features of your putter matters, and that is why Odyssey has decided to bring this five strong Ten line-up to life.

Available: 11 March
Price: £299

