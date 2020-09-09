search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGet your hands on Justin Thomas’ Scotty Cameron putter

Gear

Get your hands on Justin Thomas’ Scotty Cameron putter

By David Cunninghame08 September, 2020
Scotty Cameron Justin Thomas Titleist Scotty Cameron putters Scotty Cameron Phantom X5.5 Putters
Scotty Cameron Jt 1

Titleist has announced that it will be making Justin Thomas’ inspired Scotty Cameron Phantom X5.5 putters available as part of a limited edition release.

Thomas has been a Titleist Brand Ambassador every since he first made his steps into the pro ranks and this limited-release model pays homage to his incredible success.

• FIRST PICS! New Titleist TSi2 and TSi3 drivers surface

Scotty Cameron has designed this Phantom X5.5 to the specifications of the trusted gamer that Thomas has used in capturing 12 of his 13 PGA Tour titles, including the 2017 PGA Championship, and most recently, the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Scotty Cameron Jt 2

Scotty has created only 2,020 of these stunning putters that will be available globally.

• 6 questions for... putter guru Scotty Cameron

To commemorate this special release, Scotty and team created a “Circle JT” emblem that is engraved on the heel of the putter face.

“Justin Thomas is one of those unique players who only comes around once or twice in a generation,” Cameron said.

He continued, “he first visited the Putter Studio as a young amateur when he played a Newport 2. JT loved that traditional putter look. But even after getting his first tour win with the blade, he started to consider a change.

"He poked around our putter bag on the Tour Van and was initially drawn to the Futura X5 – the compact mallet shape really suited his eye. After some back-and-forth discussions, I welded him a small slant neck as a prototype setup – and here we are, 12 PGA Tour wins later and still counting with the same putter.”

The multi-material head with solid face technology features a standard-milled solid 303 stainless steel face that extends through the wings, while the 6061 aircraft aluminium sole plate allows for superior weight distribution to increase MOI and stability.

Scotty Cameron Jt 3

The tour-winning setup is crafted at 34.5 inches with 10-gram customisable stainless steel heel and toe weights for proper balance and increased stability throughout the stroke.

• Titleist Tour Speed golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

What makes this putter a little bit extra special for a Scotty is the welded small slant neck that has been hand welded on every putter like JT’s original prototype. This provides increased toe flow that isn’t always the norm with the mallet head style.

“This was an extremely cool project for me to work on with Scotty. When I first saw the 5.5, I immediately noticed how nicely it sits down on the green,” said Thomas.

Scotty Cameron Jt 4

He added: “The neck just makes it sit so square. In the beginning, I was only thinking it would give me something different to look at for a couple weeks – yet here I am - four-something years later and still using it. So, I guess it’s worked out pretty well.”

• Fitting the pros for fresh Vokey wedges

With only a limited run of 2,020 Inspired by Justin Thomas putters available from September 22 at select Titleist authorised retailers worldwide, it comes as little surprise to see these putters come with a substantial £849 price tag.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron putters

Related Articles - Putters

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie for real at US Open
Injured Brooks Koepka OUT of US Open
2020 US Open - The field as it stands
Charley Hull OUT of ANA Inspiration after positive COVID test
Scots club embraces community spirit with state-of-the-art facility

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow