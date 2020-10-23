Get your hands on THAT adidas COLD.RDY hoodie

Tyrrell Hatton and his fellow adidas athletes caused quite a stir at Wentworth last week when they donned hoodies during the BMW PGA Championship.



Now you too can get your hands on those hoodies.

adidas has officially unveiled its new COLD.RDY collection that aims to get you ready for the weather conditions that define what it means to play winter golf.

• Wentworth leader Tyrrell Hatton defends divisive hoodie

Specifically built with the latest in material innovations, COLD.RDY provides you with the warmth you need to stay loose throughout the round and focus on what matters most.

At its core, this new outerwear line focuses on giving golfers highly technical layering pieces that offer lightweight warmth, but even more importantly, freedom from the cold and a modern look that isn’t sacred to go against the traditions of the game.

The COLD.RDY fabrics are deliberately designed to retain warmth, but keep air moving throughout the body.

All pieces also have an ultra-comfortable feel, giving you an excuse to wear them even after you’ve knocked in that last putt.



• REVIEW – The Titleist TSi drivers are real game changers

While jackets and vests for both men and women anchor the collection, the COLD.RDY’s headline piece is undoubtedly the new hoodie.

It features a jersey-lined hood with a drawcord along with a slight droptail hem for a modern finish.



This garment is a prime example of adidas' innovative and refreshing approach to what golf apparel can and should be.



• Callaway X Forged UT - FIRST LOOK!

For women, this includes a COLD.RDY long-sleeve crewneck that offers her a sleek and athletic silhouette, along with a COLD.RDY legging made with body-contoured seams, a stay-put bonded waist and will give her an individualized fit to feel confident and warm on the course.

All COLD.RDY products come with UV 50+ sun protection for those autumn and winter days when the sun is out, but the warmth doesn’t come with it.

The new COLD.RDY apparel is available on adidas.co.uk