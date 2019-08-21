Get your hands on this free Titleist Tour Soft Towel

All golfers who purchase at least one dozen Tour Soft golf balls will receive this limited-edition gift.



Titleist, the #1 Ball in Golf, is rewarding golfers who place their trust in its family of performance golf balls.



• Titleist Tour Soft balls review

This new initiative will provide those of you who purchase one dozen Tour Soft golf balls with your very own Tour Soft branded Cart Towel.

Jan Diprose, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said, “the Tour Soft Towel promotion is a fantastic way for us to repay our golf ball loyalists, providing dedicated golfers with yet another reason to put Titleist golf balls in to play.”



• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!



He added: “Not only does this provide them with a great addition to their bag, it also allows those golfers to enjoy the performance benefits of the leading golf ball in the performance category."

The Tour Soft is designed for golfers demanding improved feel in their game and, according to Titleist, is the softest-feeling golf ball in its category and delivers the best possible all-round performance at its price point.



• Titleist Tour Soft ball: Tech Explained



Tour Soft’s innovative design combines the largest core ever engineered into a Titleist golf ball with ultra-thin cover technology to provide responsive feel, very fast speed and excellent short game performance.

The Tour Soft Towel promotion is now live with Titleist Golf Ball Partners, and will continue through August while stocks last. A maximum of one towel will be offered free per customer.

If you are wondering whether the Tour Soft might be the golf ball for you then why not head to titleist.co.uk to find out which one of Titleist’s industry leading balls will suit your game best.