Glenmuir and its more sustainable approach to golf apparel

Gear

Glenmuir and its more sustainable approach to golf apparel

By David Cunninghame17 November, 2021
Glenmuir Mikhel Ruia Sustainability climate change Apparel
Glenmuir Sustainability 1

Although the Glenmuir brand may have been around since 1891, its methods of manufacturing are anything but old-fashioned.

The Scottish golf clothing brand has set out its commitment to the environment with sustainable and renewable methods of manufacturing and natural fibres at the heart of the #GlenmuirCare journey.  

• Glenmuir's SS21 collection is stylish and sustainable

This commitment can be seen throughout Glenmuir’s supply chain from yarn and fabrics, to methods of manufacturing. Glenmuir are pioneers in the golf industry for clothing made using renewable and sustainable methods with “the largest collection of natural fibre products amongst all golf brands globally.”

Glenmuir Sustainability 2

Glenmuir’s signature 100% extra-fine Italian Merino wool sweaters and 100% British Lambswool sweaters are all natural, renewable and biodegradable and Glenmuir work directly with The Woolmark Company and the International Wool Textile Organisation to ensure they are crafting their wool products in a sustainable and ethical manner. 

• Glenmuir is still in full swing

Wool is the only textile fibre made from atmospheric carbon with organic carbon making up 50% of the weight of wool derived from the digestion of plant material by sheep. Wool also has longer lifespans than other man-made fibres meaning Glenmuir’s golf sweaters last longer and do not need to be replaced as often. 

At the end of its lifetime, Glenmuir’s wool products have been known to be repurposed into dog coats but will also break down naturally and return to soil similar to a human hair as it is a biodegradable natural protein. Glenmuir’s 100% combed cotton golf knitwear, ‘Touch of Cashmere’ golf sweaters and cotton golf shirts all use cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) which create better and more sustainable standards in cotton practices and production from farming through to manufacturing

• Take a look inside Dundonald's STUNNING new clubhouse

Mikhel Ruia, Managing Director at Glenmuir said, “As a family business, Glenmuir in our 130 year history have always and will always remain committed to respecting all of our stakeholders whether that be customers, suppliers, partners, colleagues and the same goes for the environment.

"This ethos is at the heart of our collections producing high quality, functional and elegant products which are made using sustainable and renewable methods and craftsmanship. This ongoing commitment to the environment will continue to be the focus of our #GlenmuirCare journey.” 

Sustainability also runs through Glenmuir’s methods of manufacturing. When making performance products Glenmuir’s factories ensure all chemical discharge from the dyeing and manufacturing processes go through a Waste Water Treatment Management System which returns the discharge to its original water state before discharging back into the sea or river.

