HomeGearGlenmuir launches vibrant SS20 collection

Gear

Glenmuir launches vibrant SS20 collection

By David Cunninghame17 December, 2019
Glenmuir Glenmuir SS20 Mikhel Ruia Polo Shirts Apparel New Gear
Glenmuir Ss20 1

Glenmuir has just revealed its newest collection and at its heart are sustainable performance fabrics and natural fibres in order to limit the brand's environmental impact.

This new approach is part of the Scottish brand’s #glenmuircare campaign.

• Check out Glenmuir’s 1891 Heritage Collection

The Spring Summer 2020 collection also boasts some fresh colours and looks, with Magenta, Spring Green and Ascot Blue a key focus.

Glenmuir Oban

The new double mercerised cotton polos use a technical process which removes stray fibres from the cotton yarn and fabric resulting in lustrous silk like feel and outstanding colour retention.

The men’s seasonal Crieff and Oban (above, £60) and classic Tarth, Larkin and Hamish polos are all available in the new SS20 colours.

Glenmuir Roxburgh

A key strength for Glenmuir is its more traditional knitwear line. Made from 100% pure combed premium cotton from renewable resources, we have the men’s Fergus, Eliot, Roxburgh (above) and ladies’ Uma, Bella, Kady and Milly all priced at £70.

• Glenmuir’s AW19 Collection offers high performance and luxury

Glenmuir’s signature 100% extra-fine Italian Merino wool, Touch of Cashmere and 100% British Lambswool which are all natural, renewable and biodegradable sees new SS20 colours added as well.

Glenmuir Ss20 2

When making performance products Glenmuir’s factories ensure all chemical discharge from dyeing and manufacturing processes go through a Waste Water Treatment Management System which returns the discharge to its original water state before discharging back into the sea or river.

• Wilson Staff Launch Pad driver & woods – FIRST LOOK!

Its performance polo shirts deliver athletic functionality thanks to their active fabric construction, with moisture wicking technology delivering breathability, UV protection, thermoregulation and enhanced freedom of movement.

Glenmuir Ss20 3

Glenmuir’s popular performance midlayer collection, meanwhile, sees the addition of a sleeveless Charles midlayer (RRP £65) with the ladies’ Sabine (RRP £80) and Madison (RRP £85) seeing a burst of energy in the new SS20 Magenta shade.

Mikhel Ruia, Managing Director of Glenmuir said, “as a family business, Glenmuir in its 130 year history have always and will always remain committed to respecting all of our stakeholders whether that be customers, suppliers, partners, colleagues and the same goes for the environment.”

He added: “This ethos is at the heart of the Spring Summer 2020 collection producing high quality, functional and elegant products which are made using sustainable and renewable methods and craftsmanship.”

Available: February 2020
More info:glenmuir.com

