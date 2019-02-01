Glenmuir unveils SS 2019 collection

Glenmuir, the renowned Scottish golf clothing brand, has revealed its Spring/Summer collection for 2019 with products in three fresh colour palettes: Aqua, Fuchsia and Garnet.



Here are some highlights from the striking new collection.

Three new double mercerised cotton polos are being introduced this season. The technical process behind the fabric removes stray fibres from the cotton yarn and fabric resulting in lustrous silk like feel and incredible colour retention. The men’s g.Crieff, g.Oban, g.Hamish (RRP £55) are available in three colours.



Performance-wear remains a focus for Glenmuir who have seen record demand in this category.



This season, three new polos have been developed as part of the Superior Performance selection. The men’s g.Doune, g.Ballater and g.Haddington (RRP £45) are matched for the female in the g.Anastasia, g.India, g.Gabriella, g.Orissa and g.Imogen (RRP £50).



The fabric is active and highly functional with moisture wicking technology delivering breathability, UV protection, thermo-regulation and enhanced freedom of movement.

Glenmuir’s signature lightweight midlayers and knitwear remain a focus, with new colours added to the popular g.Wick and ladies’ g.Carina.



The 'Touch of Cashmere' collection has been expanded with the addition of g.Glencoe (RRP £70), and seasonal knitwear made from 100% pure combed premium cotton in the men’s g.Anstruther, g.Dunblane, g.Troon and for ladies’ g.Arbela, g.Macy, g.Antonia, g.Kayla (all RRP £70).



Glenmuir has injected a bold 'Animal Print' and 'Silver Foil Print' into its ladies’ collection to create a fashionable and striking option. The new statement prints are available in several garments.



The trouser collection sees the introduction of high performance shorts g.Keble (RRP £45) for men, and a new ladies’ belt g.Zoe (RRP £40) to coordinate with the new Aqua, Fuchsia and printed options added to the popular ladies’ trouser collection.

Claire Woods, Head of Design at Glenmuir said: “This Spring/Summer 2019 collection focuses on producing high quality, functional and elegant products.



"The Glenmuir brand is now retailed in over 30 countries and each of these markets continually demand something fresh and exciting and we believe we have achieved this with this collection."

Available: In stores and online from February