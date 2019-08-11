search
HomeGearGlenmuir’s AW19 Collection offers high performance and luxury

Gear

Glenmuir’s AW19 Collection offers high performance and luxury

By David Cunninghame11 August, 2019
Glenmuir Glenmuir AW19 Claire Woods Apparel Clothing New Gear
Glenmuir Aw19 1

This latest collection from the renowned Scottish golf clothing brand combines high performance midlayers and luxury touch of cashmere knitwear.

Glenmuir is introducing three new Men’s Touch of Cashmere Zip neck sweaters.

• Win a brand new Glenmuir golf outfit

Each unique design reflects upon Glenmuir’s key principles. Corrie (above) showcases contemporary design with a striped and colour flash chest and sleeves, whilst Galloway reflects elegant luxury with a subtle moss stitch and cable front incorporating a discrete flash of signature Glenmuir tartan.

Glenmuir Aw19 Beauly

Beauly (above), meanwhile, illustrates the brand's traditional heritage with a classic argyle pattern.

• Glenmuir unveils SS19 collection

Performance wear remains a focus for Glenmuir who have seen record demand in this category.

Glenmuir Aw19 Max

This season the extremely successful performance polo shirts Deacon and Paloma are now being offered in a long sleeved option, Max (above) for Men and Misha for Ladies.

The fabric is highly functional with moisture wicking technology delivering breathability, UV protection, thermoregulation and enhanced freedom of movement.

Glenmuir Aw19 Arran

The midlayer and padded collection is a key focus for this collection and has expanded by three brand new products. 

Crail is a lightweight brushed back midlayer offered in 3 colour combinations, whilst Killin is a striking two colour design, also available in 3 colourways. 

• Sunderland of Scotland unveils SS19 collection

Both options deliver thermoregulation and breathability due to the nature of active functional fabric with moisture wicking yarn.

In addition, the brand new quilted hybrid Arran (above) combines a padded marl front and back panel with jersey fleece backed sleeves and side panels providing the ultimate garment for water and wind resistance and heat insulation to retain body warmth, all while delivering enhanced freedom of movement through its stretch panels.

Glenmuir Aw19 2

Claire Woods, Head of Design at Glenmuir said,“this collection delivers high performing products beautifully crafted and designed from luxurious performance and natural fibre fabrics. We believe the collection meets the high demands and needs of the modern elegant female and male golfer."

Available: September
More info: glenmuir.com

