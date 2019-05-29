search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGolf Pride has a week to remember at Bethpage

Gear

Golf Pride has a week to remember at Bethpage

By David Cunninghame22 May, 2019
Golf Pride Golf Pride Tour Velvet Brooks Koepka PGA Championship Bethpage golf grips Grips
Golf Pride Grips Main

Golf Pride was the leading swing and putter grip brand in play at 2019 PGA Championship, with 125 players (80%) in the field trusting the brand's grips.

Not only that, 11 players who finished in the Top 10 and ties, including Brooks Koepka, chose Golf Pride at Bethpage State Park’s Black course.

• Golf Pride introduces new Tour Velvet Plus4 grip

Koepka trusted Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet Cord grips en route to capturing his fourth career major. 

Brooks Pga Golf Pride

It wasn’t only the tour pros, however, that overwhelmingly relied upon Golf Pride.

18 out of the 20 PGA Professionals who earned the right to compete in the 2019 Championship also put their trust in the performance of Golf Pride grips.

• REVIEW - Consistency guaranteed with Golf Pride Align

In addition to its Tour Velvet grip, the most popular grip on the PGA Tour, Golf Pride had over 10 different performance technology models in play, ranging from the firmest and high feedback Z Grip Cord, to its softest comfort grip, the CP2. 

Golf Pride Pga

“Choosing the right grip technology for your game is an integral part of the equipment selection process for the game’s best players,” said Brandon Sowell, Global Director of Sales and Marketing for Golf Pride.

He added: “We are always excited to see when the full range of our performance innovations are put to the highest test, from both touring pros and PGA Professionals.”

• Golf Pride Contour Pro grip will help you hole more putts

Each week, Golf Pride is the leading grip played from tee-to-green on the PGA TOUR with an average of 80% of pros choosing Golf Pride swing grips in each event.

What makes this stat particularly impressive is the fact that Golf Pride does not have any pros on paid endorsements.  

Related Articles - Golf Pride

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Bethpage

Related Articles - golf grips

Related Articles - Grips

Golf News

‘Pros look down on amateurs’ says US Star
Nicklaus item could sell for ‘millions’
Largest junior event hits Scotland this week
Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double
Robert MacIntyre pleased with progress after Danish exploits

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow