Golf Pride has a week to remember at Bethpage

Golf Pride was the leading swing and putter grip brand in play at 2019 PGA Championship, with 125 players (80%) in the field trusting the brand's grips.



Not only that, 11 players who finished in the Top 10 and ties, including Brooks Koepka, chose Golf Pride at Bethpage State Park’s Black course.



Koepka trusted Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet Cord grips en route to capturing his fourth career major.

It wasn’t only the tour pros, however, that overwhelmingly relied upon Golf Pride.

18 out of the 20 PGA Professionals who earned the right to compete in the 2019 Championship also put their trust in the performance of Golf Pride grips.



In addition to its Tour Velvet grip, the most popular grip on the PGA Tour, Golf Pride had over 10 different performance technology models in play, ranging from the firmest and high feedback Z Grip Cord, to its softest comfort grip, the CP2.

“Choosing the right grip technology for your game is an integral part of the equipment selection process for the game’s best players,” said Brandon Sowell, Global Director of Sales and Marketing for Golf Pride.

He added: “We are always excited to see when the full range of our performance innovations are put to the highest test, from both touring pros and PGA Professionals.”



Each week, Golf Pride is the leading grip played from tee-to-green on the PGA TOUR with an average of 80% of pros choosing Golf Pride swing grips in each event.

What makes this stat particularly impressive is the fact that Golf Pride does not have any pros on paid endorsements.