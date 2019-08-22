Golf Pride introduces MicroSuede Tech for added traction

Golf Pride, the #1 Grip on Tour, is expanding its popular Tour Wrap family with the new high-performance Tour Wrap MicroSuede.



This new line extension to the Tour Wrap series, is engineered with an additive finishing process that produces a brushed surface finish, delivering both a uniquely soft feel and added traction.



As part of the Tour Wrap family, the grip features the popular wrap style grip construction for enhanced finger nesting.



The new wrap grip design provides a new feel from that of a traditional wrapped grip thanks to the new and unique surface finish and the added traction ensures that it will continue to perform in wetter conditions.



“The Tour Wrap franchise has an incredibly loyal following. This new MicroSuede technology feels very different than anything else in the family,”said Bruce Miller, product manager, Golf Pride.

He added: “While the Tour Wrap 2G is renowned for delivering high tack, the new Tour Wrap MicroSuede provides incredibly soft traction. It instantly conveys confidence, while providing a unique feel, different than any other wrap style grip we have made.”



The Tour Wrap MicroSuede will be available in both standard and midsize, in a distinctive smoke grey colour. It will be available to purchase from September. For more information on the Tour Wrap MicroSuede and the entire 2019 Golf Pride product offering, visit www.golfpride.com