search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGolf Pride introduces MicroSuede Tech for added traction

Gear

Golf Pride introduces MicroSuede Tech for added traction

By David Cunninghame22 August, 2019
Golf Pride Golf Pride Tour Wrap MicroSuede Golf Pride Tour Wrap Golf Pride grips Grips New Gear
Golf Pride Tour Wrap 1

Golf Pride, the #1 Grip on Tour, is expanding its popular Tour Wrap family with the new high-performance Tour Wrap MicroSuede.

This new line extension to the Tour Wrap series, is engineered with an additive finishing process that produces a brushed surface finish, delivering both a uniquely soft feel and added traction.

• Golf Pride introduces new Tour Velvet Plus4 grip

Golf Pride Tour Wrap 2

As part of the Tour Wrap family, the grip features the popular wrap style grip construction for enhanced finger nesting.

• REVIEW - Consistency guaranteed with Golf Pride Align

The new wrap grip design provides a new feel from that of a traditional wrapped grip thanks to the new and unique surface finish and the added traction ensures that it will continue to perform in wetter conditions.

Golf Pride Tour Wrap 3

“The Tour Wrap franchise has an incredibly loyal following. This new MicroSuede technology feels very different than anything else in the family,”said Bruce Miller, product manager, Golf Pride.

He added: “While the Tour Wrap 2G is renowned for delivering high tack, the new Tour Wrap MicroSuede provides incredibly soft traction. It instantly conveys confidence, while providing a unique feel, different than any other wrap style grip we have made.”

• Golf Pride Contour Pro grip will help you hole more putts

The Tour Wrap MicroSuede will be available in both standard and midsize, in a distinctive smoke grey colour. It will be available to purchase from September. For more information on the Tour Wrap MicroSuede and the entire 2019 Golf Pride product offering, visit www.golfpride.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Pride

Related Articles - Grips

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Grips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot
Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"
Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play
Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow