Gear

Golf Pride introduces new Tour Velvet Plus4 grip

By David Cunninghame05 February, 2019
Golf Pride Plus 4 1

If you are looking for new grips for your clubs for the start of the new season then the all-new Tour Velvet Plus4 might be the ones for you.

For the first time, Golf Pride has decided to incorporate its brilliant Plus4 technology into the Tour Velvet line, the most popular grip on tour.

The brand is confident that these grips will help to improve your consistency and increase your power.

Golf Pride Plus 4 2

More than 90% of tour players build up their grip to promote lighter grip pressure and generate more power.

The Tour Velvet Plus4 grips simulate the feel of four-layers of extra tape build-up, creating a larger lower-hand profile that is preferred by tour players.

That larger feel and reduced taper encourages lighter grip pressure, promoting less tension in the hands and creating more fluidity and power throughout the swing.

In addition to the larger lower-hand profile, the re-engineered grip optimises high-performance materials while maintaining the iconic Tour Velvet feel.

Golf Pride Plus 4 3

The grip maintains the recognised plus-sign texture with an increased dimple-to-surface ratio creating additional traction and enhanced durability, as well as helping to pull moisture away from surface to help you grip the club in wet condition.

“More than 80% of tour players trust their games to Golf Pride, so we understand the preferences of the best players in the world better than anyone,” said Golf Pride product manager, Bruce Miller.

“Hands down, the preferred grip that tour players choose to play is the Tour Velvet. We have taken the most popular grip on tour over the last two decades and tweaked it slightly based off insights from professionals on how they are customising their performance equipment.

"Now, all players can benefit from this design, while maintaining the trusted feel and performance they’re accustomed to in the Tour Velvet grip.”

Available: March 1

