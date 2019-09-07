Golf Pride introduces PRO ONLY putter grips

The #1 grip on tour has just introduced a new innovation aimed helping you improve your touch on the greens.



With three distinct Tour shapes, the PRO ONLY models were refined with direct player testing to deliver the highest degree of responsiveness and feel.



• Golf Pride introduces MicroSuede Tech for added traction

The heightened feedback is created by the proprietary tuned rubber material, affording a new level of precision feel for better distance control on greens of all speeds.



• REVIEW - Consistency guaranteed with Golf Pride Align



The PRO ONLY putter grip series will feature three different models, each with their own unique shape and colour coordinated star on the end cap to help distinguish them at a glance.

PRO ONLY Red Star

• Modernised horseshoe shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement.

• Utilises a slight pistol kick in the back for hand heel pad placement.

• 72 cc size and 74.5g weight.

PRO ONLY Blue Star

• Angled profile with a wide, flat paddle front for thumb placement.

• Utilises an angled back shape for comfortable finger positioning.

• 81 cc size and 82g weight.

PRO ONLY Green Star

• Oval shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement.

• Slight upper hand flared back for optimum finger comfort and hand positioning.

• 88 cc size and 86.5g weight.

“Many people find it surprising that 70% of the Top 30 putters on Tour prefer a smaller size putter grip. They prefer it because it allows them to gain greater feel, feedback and control,” explained Bruce Miller, product manager, Golf Pride.



• OFFICIAL: The biggest hitters on the PGA Tour in 2019

He continued, “The new PRO ONLY putter-grip series enhances those marksman preferences with our new age materials, providing preferred shapes that have been trusted to win countless major championships."