search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearGolf Pride introduces PRO ONLY putter grips

Gear

Golf Pride introduces PRO ONLY putter grips

By David Cunninghame07 September, 2019
Golf Pride Golf Pride grips Golf Pride PRO ONLY golf grips Putter Grip New Gear
Golf Pride Pro Only

The #1 grip on tour has just introduced a new innovation aimed helping you improve your touch on the greens.

With three distinct Tour shapes, the PRO ONLY models were refined with direct player testing to deliver the highest degree of responsiveness and feel.

• Golf Pride introduces MicroSuede Tech for added traction

The heightened feedback is created by the proprietary tuned rubber material, affording a new level of precision feel for better distance control on greens of all speeds.

• REVIEW - Consistency guaranteed with Golf Pride Align

The PRO ONLY putter grip series will feature three different models, each with their own unique shape and colour coordinated star on the end cap to help distinguish them at a glance. 

Golf Pride Pro Only 3

PRO ONLY Red Star

• Modernised horseshoe shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement.
• Utilises a slight pistol kick in the back for hand heel pad placement.
• 72 cc size and 74.5g weight.

PRO ONLY Blue Star

• Angled profile with a wide, flat paddle front for thumb placement.
• Utilises an angled back shape for comfortable finger positioning.
• 81 cc size and 82g weight.

PRO ONLY Green Star

• Oval shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement.
• Slight upper hand flared back for optimum finger comfort and hand positioning.
• 88 cc size and 86.5g weight.

Golf Pride Pro Only 2

“Many people find it surprising that 70% of the Top 30 putters on Tour prefer a smaller size putter grip. They prefer it because it allows them to gain greater feel, feedback and control,” explained Bruce Miller, product manager, Golf Pride.

• OFFICIAL: The biggest hitters on the PGA Tour in 2019

He continued, “The new PRO ONLY putter-grip series enhances those marksman preferences with our new age materials, providing preferred shapes that have been trusted to win countless major championships."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Pride

Related Articles - golf grips

Related Articles - Putter Grip

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Grips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Kuchar at centre of yet another controversy
Coach makes big Robert MacIntyre prediction
Robert MacIntyre hits the front at halfway in Germany
Top Glasgow golf club subject of "takeover bid"
"Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow