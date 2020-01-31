Golf Pride MCC Teams - Show off your team colours

Golf Pride is expanding its popular MCC family of hybrid grips with the new MCC Teams collection.



The #1 Grip on Tour wants you to show off your sporting allegiances on the course with this new line-up.



There will be 15 unique colour combinations to choose from, so should be able to find your favourite football team’s colours in amongst the pack.



The revolutionary MCC model features Brushed Cotton Cord Technology in the upper hand area for firm all-weather control, with high performance rubber in the lower hand for ultimate feel and responsiveness.



“Many players have two passions - their sports team and golf. Combine those passions with the first hybrid technology grip, the MCC, and now players who love their team can show their support every time they grip their clubs.” said Bruce Miller, Product Manager, Golf Pride.

He added: “The new MCC Teams collection allows fans to demonstrate team pride while maintaining the same high-level performance and quality that the MCC has consistently delivered to win over 20 major championships.”



The MCC Teams grips will be available in both standard size and midsize and feature a price of £12 and £13 respectively.

MCC Teams will be available at retail in standard size in Spring 2020 and midsize in Summer 2020.