Gear

The must-have putter grips from Golf Pride

By David Cunninghame24 November, 2020
Golf Pride Pro Only Cord 1

Golf Pride has extended its popular PRO ONLY putter grip line-up with the addition of an all-new corded collection.

We saw Golf Pride introduce the all-rubber PRO ONLY putter grip series in 2019 and now we have a fully, brushed cotton corded version, with sleek, white styling that delivers a firm feel in the palm of your hands.

As the #1 grip on tour and an industry leader in grip innovation, it will come as little surprise to learn that you can expect the ultimate in feel and responsive feedback from these new grips.

Golf Pride Pro Only Cord 2

The three modernised shapes have been individually crafted for hand comfort and positioning. Each model is instantly recognisable due to the colour-coordinated star on the end cap and will give you the confidence to make every stroke a good one.

“Our Tour-preferred PRO ONLY series has proven to be extremely popular since its release last year,” said Bruce Miller, Product Manager, Golf Pride.

He added: “With three time-proven shape options, now available in a sporty, white design, there is a corded PRO ONLY grip to suit every golfer.

The PRO ONLY Red Star is a modernised version of the classic horseshoe shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement and utilises a slight pistol kick in the back for hand heel pad placement. It is the smallest and lightest of the three options at 72cc and 78.5g.

The Blue Star has wider flat paddle front for easier thumb placement and its angled back shape makes for comfortable finger positioning. It comes in at a size of 81cc and weight of 88g.

Finally, we have the PRO ONLY Green Star. The largest of the three options (88cc and 90g), its oval shape has a unique feel that places an emphasis on finger comfort and hand positioning to help you hole more putts.

Available: Now
More info:golfpride.com

