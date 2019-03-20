search
HomeGearGOLFBUDDY launches next generation GPS devices

Gear

GOLFBUDDY launches next generation GPS devices

By David Cunninghame20 March, 2019
Golfbuddy 2019

GOLFBUDDY is introducing its latest generation of golf GPS devices this spring with the launch of the aim W10 GPS watch and the Voice 2 GPS.

The new aim series from GOLFBUDDY stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable; and those three qualities are at the heart of its latest technology.

The aim W10 GPS watch is GOLFBUDDY’s most advanced smart golf GPS watch, with features that include a full colour touch screen, zoom in feature for when close up detail is needed, in-depth hole view with dual arc distance and distances to front, centre, back and hazards.

Golfbuddy Aimw10

Digital scorecard, automatic course updates via Bluetooth, 13 hours battery life in GPS mode and GOLFBUDDY casting to a smart phone add practical benefits to the excellent golf applications to make the aim W10 one of the hottest GPS watches for 2019.

Voice2 Both Colours

The Voice 2 GPS combines GOLFBUDDY’s advanced GPS technology with unmatched simplicity of use. The Voice 2 features audio distances to front, centre and back of the green along with a clear visual display.

At just 4.5 cm square this unit is incredibly discreet, versatile and is easily clipped to a belt, cap or kept in the pocket. 14 hours battery life in GPS mode and 11 pre-loaded languages finish off this easy to use, great value talking GPS unit.

Golfbuddy Voice 2

All GOLFBUDDY GPS systems provide pin point accuracy and are developed exclusively for golf. Combining advanced GPS components and technology with a preloaded library of 40,000 courses worldwide, GOLFBUDDY GPS will guide you accurately through any round, on any golf course on earth.

Available: Now
Price: aim W10 - £299.99, Voice 2 - £129.99

