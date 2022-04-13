search
Gear

Golfers name Galvin Green top for sustainability and innovation

By Jamie Hall13 April, 2022
Galvin Green Sustainability golf clothing Apparel Gear
Galvin Green 3

Swedish apparel firm Galvin Green has been named the top brand for sustainability and innovation, according to new research.

Sports Marketing Surveys asked more than 2,200 golfers for their views on environmental concerns in the sport.

It found Galvin Green was viewed as the most innovative clothing brand, as well the joint-highest rated around sustainability.

Three out of every four golfers view sustainability in golf as a key issue, and the vast majority believe it to be important that more products are sustainable. Most feel durability and longevity are the most important factors.

Galvin Green places importance on the longevity of its range, using eco-friendly fabrics and innovative marketing techniques.

“We started talking about sustainability more than a decade ago and have always had a vision to produce top quality golf clothing that lasts longer than others,” said Sofia Ask Klason, product manager at Galvin Green.

Galvin Green 2

“This outlook has automatically resulted in our introducing more sustainable products into our ranges that are highly durable. We’ve found that consumers are willing to pay for garments that last longer - as long as they perform well, which ours always do.”

The survey’s results were extremely positive for Galvin Green.

More than a third (36%) said they would consider buying Galvin Green apparel in the future, with half of those surveyed being willing to spend up to 50% more for a sustainable brand.

A strong presence among professional players was also noticed, with Galvin Green being regarded as the third leading brand among elite players on Tour and second in terms of style.

“These results provide huge motivation to everyone at Galvin Green,” said chief executive Nicholai Stein.

“They prove that sustainability is a real concern to golfers in the UK and our efforts to produce longer lasting garments that limit ecological impact are not going unnoticed.

Galvin Green 1

“The durability of our products is always something we have prided ourselves on, so to see that arising as the key issue for golfers justifies our long-standing commitment to creating quality products that last as well as perform well.”

Over the last year Galvin Green won the ‘Sustainability in Sport’ award at the 2021 Sports Technology Awards for its DWIGHT half-zip sweaters made from fabric derived from recycled plastic bottles and becoming a leading Innovation Partner with the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf - a partnership designed to help speed up the progress of sustainability in and through golf.

“Galvin Green has shown great leadership in the golf apparel sector for a number of years with a series of important sustainable product innovations and a drive to push the boundaries with a sustainable mindset,” said Jonathan Smith, founder and executive director of the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.

“The brand’s focus on revolutionary technologies, pioneering fabrics and creating products that last made from certified materials throughout the supply chain sets an example for the whole industry on how to innovate responsibly and sustainably.”

