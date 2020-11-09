search
Gear

Graft Sportswear – Quality golf apparel at an affordable price

By David Cunninghame09 November, 2020
Graft Sportswear is an apparel brand that you are probably not too familiar with.

This recently founded company’s goal is to provide quality products for every level of golfer at an affordable price.

“We believe that golf has historically been viewed as a luxury sport, this coupled with expensive costs involved with playing the game suggests that an alternative is needed for the survival and progression of our beautiful sport,” said Graft Sportswear.

“Graft is striving to bridge the gap by providing top quality, stylish clothing at affordable prices.”

The brand’s products bring a fresh take to on-course style and technology.

Its polo shirts (£35) boast SPF 30 UV protection, sweat wicking properties and are fashioned from breathable fabric to keep you cool on the course.

The stylish mid layer offerings (£50) ensure you retain your body heat on colder days thanks to their lightweight insulation. The lightweight construction, meanwhile, allows you complete freedom of movement throughout your swing.

The Graft Performance Trousers (£55) are constructed from a soft, stretchy material that provides complete comfort and full rotation through the swing.

Also, their wicking technology moves moisture away from the skin keeping you dry and fresh throughout the round.

As a recently founded company Graft is always adding to its product portfolio, so keep an eye out for updates on Graft's Instagram page and website.

More info: graftsportswear.co.uk

