WITB – Grant Forrest powers to home win with Titleist

Grant Forrest claimed his first European Tour victory on home soil with the help of the latest Titleist gear.



The 28-year-old’s win can primarily be attributed to his laser-like iron play across the four rounds at Fairmont St Andrews. He ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach with his Titleist 620 MB blades and found more Greens in Regulation that anyone else in the field – 86.12%.



The Scot also relied heavily upon his touch around the greens. With his Vokey SM8 wedges he ranked 12th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.

It isn’t just off the tee that Forrest puts his trust in the latest Titleist TSi3 driver. During his sensational third round of 62 he hit this sumptuous driver off the deck.



His golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1 and on the greens he wields a tour issue Scotty Cameron putter.

What’s in the bag – Grant Forrest

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9˚)

Fairway wood: Titleist TS3 (15˚)

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (19˚)

Irons: Titleist 620 MB (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron R&D Concept 1

Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Packard

Glove: FootJoy HyperFLX