Happy 25th birthday BIG MAX

25 years ago, while tinkering with an old two wheel pull trolley, Thomas Reiter had an idea.



A few hours later, with a third wheel fixed to the front of the trolley, Thomas had the initial prototype for Europe’s first three wheel push trolley and had taken the first step in the evolution of BIG MAX.

“I had set up my company, Golftech, in 1988 while I was studying at the Vienna University of Economics and Business. In 1994 we decided to make our own pull trolleys, as there was a clear gap in the European market. My son Max had just been born so I named the company after him – BIG MAX,” explained Reiter.

The first BIG MAX three wheel trolley – the BM 500 - went into production in 1997 and immediately changed the way that the Austrian and German market thought about push trolleys. But it was in the year 2000 that BIG MAX became the dominating force in the European market.



Reiter continued, “In 2000 we introduced the Ti 1000. I’ve always thought that there are really only two spaces in the golf market – the cheapest and the best – and everything we do at BIG MAX is focused on being the best.



"So we invested heavily in the Ti1000, coming up with the straight axle design that brought a huge amount of stability to the trolley and allowed it to fold to a compact size. Up to this day I think it is still the best selling push trolley that Europe has ever seen.”

Innovation and heavy investment in R&D remain pivotal in the success of BIG MAX. That approach has seen the brand lead the way with the first ultra-compact folding trolleys for both push and electric models (IQ and Nano), waterproof golf bags (Aqua line) and latterly, the unique, multi award winning Fold Flat design of the Blade series.

Reiter added: “Our whole business model is based on being ahead of the pack. At their core, our products are designed to make golfer’s lives easier and help them have fun with their game. To know we’re doing that on such a huge scale makes me very proud.”



Anyone wanting to join BIG MAX in its birthday celebration can follow them on social media for the chance to win the award winning Blade IP (above) and an Aqua Sport 2 waterproof cart bag.