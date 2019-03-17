search
Happy St Patrick's Day from Callaway

Gear

Happy St Patrick’s Day from Callaway

By David Cunninghame17 March, 2019
Callaway Shamrock Truvis

Feeling patriotic? Why not get your hands on Callaway’s latest special edition Chrome Soft Truvis golf balls.

The Chrome Soft Shamrock Truvis are already available in selected Callaway stockists, so grab a dozen for yourself and see if they can give you the ‘luck of the Irish,’ out on the fairways this Paddy’s day.

Callaway Truvis

Likewise, national pride can be celebrated with a Scottish ‘Saltire’ version or an English ‘St. George’s Flag’ model, each cleverly using the Truvis pattern to maximise your view of the golf ball for better focus and visibility, with a twist of fun.

• Review: Why you should be paying attention to the Callaway Chrome Soft

Completing the four-ball line-up is the yellow/green Truvis model, addressing the growing trend for hi-vis golf balls and a nod to the first Major of the golfing calendar next month.

Callaway Scotland Truvis

The Tour-proven Chrome Soft with its Dual SoftFast core, features space-age graphene, one of the strongest and thinnest materials in the world. Graphene, tougher than diamonds and 200 times stronger than steel, has added incredible strength to the outer core, transforming performance from tee to green.

• Callaway Supersoft Magna – The game improvement golf ball

The soft inner core now deforms more under larger forces so on impact with a driver, fairway wood or long iron it suppresses spin, translating into explosive speed and longer distance.

Callaway Shamrock Truvis 2

On shorter shots, the firm graphene-infused outer core works with a thin, ultra-soft Tour Urethane Cover to help the ball retain its shape better, perfect for pin-point, stroke-saving spin on pitches and chips.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

For everything you need know about the Chrome Soft click here.

Available: Now
Price: £39.99

