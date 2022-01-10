Henrik Stenson and Erik van Rooyen create custom ECCO BIOM H4 shoes

Two of ECCO GOLF’s ambassadors, Henrik Stenson and Erik van Rooyen, have each designed custom versions of the ECCO BIOM H4 shoe for the brand’s SS22 collection.

The PGA Tour stars have devised striking designs that reflect their style and personalities.

• ECCO BIOM H4 shoes – FIRST LOOK!



Paying homage to his nickname - and following on from the popularity of his S-THREE ‘Iceman’ design - Stenson has helped with the design of another ultra-cool shoe in an ice-cold blue and white colourway, with the ECCO logo emblazoned on the sole. Stenson’s special edition shoe also features his now trademark tag reading “Henrik Stenson The Iceman”.

ECCO GOLF is synonymous with crafting fantastic shoes, and it’s super cool that they continue to give me the chance to help create my own styles,” said Stenson.

• Fleetwood explains reasons for playing Saudi

“I have stuck with the icy-cool colours for my BIOM H4, and I really wanted to make it look like you’re walking with ice on the sole of your shoe, hence the bright white and blue colours. I can’t wait to get my hands on a pair and turn some heads out on the golf course.”

van Rooyen, who has now established himself as somewhat of a style icon on tour, has designed a snazzy, eye-catching colourway. Erik has become known for his modern attire, often sporting clothes that we aren't accustomed to seeing at a PGA Tour event.

• ECCO unveils tech-packed BIOM H4 BOA design

He has continued to make his mark with his custom BIOM H4 shoes, creating a striking colourway with a black insole, white leather outer and a bold, patterned finish on the midsole. Hidden on the sole of the shoe is a blue and orange colour scheme that is bound to catch the eye. The design also pays homage to van Rooyen’s love of guitar, with a nod to guitar strings on the uppers of the shoe.

Commenting on his custom project, van Rooyen said: “I am chuffed to be working alongside the guys at ECCO GOLF to create an awesome custom shoe design. I really enjoy being different and innovative on the golf course, and I think my design really emulates that feeling for me. It’s awesome to be able to create my own shoe and BIOM H4 is such a great shoe to do it with.”



If you want to know more about the BIOM H4’s revolutionary design and its brilliant performance then why now check out our review here.