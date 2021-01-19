Henrik Stenson to debut new signature ECCO shoe this week

Catch a glimpse of Henrik Stenson this week in Abu Dhabi and you’ll see he’s sporting some new kicks. More specifically, the Swede will be wearing his new Iceman Ecco S-Three signature shoe.



‘The Iceman’ shoe comes in black and white, an icy blue and white colouring in the midsole, as well as cracked leather uppers - developed by world-leading innovators, Ecco Leather - that the brand says “represent shards of shattered ice”.

The tongue also comes complete with a special edition tag reading: Henrik Stenson The Iceman.

Stenson said he was excited to reveal his new shoe at the start of the season and showcase to golfers the results of his partnership with the Danish brand.

• Stewart Golf reports sensational 2020

• Srixon unveils all-new Soft Feel Brite ball



“The brand is renowned for its dedication to delivering quality, comfort and style, and these shoes represent exactly that.

“With their cracked leather uppers and cool midsole colouring, ‘The Iceman’ designs are definitely going to turn a few heads out on the course.”

Ecco say you can buy the shoe in the spring and that it is one of seven different colourways in the updated S-Three collection.

New for Spring/Summer ‘21, the S-Three collection is also available with the additional option of Ombre/White or White/Seaport versions with the BOA lacing system for men. The women’s colourways include White/Silver Grey or Silver Grey/Rose Dust with BOA lacing, as well as Limestone or White/Hibiscus non-BOA versions.

Designed in collaboration with Stenson himself, the special edition ‘Iceman’ shoe showcases the next-generation zonal support provided by pioneering midsole technology in each of the S-Three styles featured in the Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

• Callaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

A revolutionary hybrid model that blends on-course performance with off-course style, the game-changing S-Three design delivers dynamic comfort and modern looks from the tee box to the clubhouse and beyond.

The latest breakthrough in direct injection innovation, Zonal Fluidform Technology creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

The heel of the midsole is engineered for medium softness to ensure the right amount of cushioning and comfort, while the central part of the midsole has higher levels of rigidity to deliver outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing. The forefront of the midsole comes with the highest level of softness for exceptional walking comfort.

Ecco are calling this “ground-breaking technology” for the golf shoe market, stating: “Due to the advanced multi section injection process, the midsole of every pair of S-Three shoes will have exclusive features and unique colour transitions between the different sections. This gives each pair of shoes a distinctive look, perfect for golfers who enjoy an individual style.”



• Register for the 2021 virtual Scottish Golf Show

Here’s a breakdown of the tech in the new shoe:

• ZONAL FLUIDFORM™ TECHNOLOGY applied in the polyurethane midsole that creates three different zones with three separate levels of rigidity

• Zone 1- Comfort: Heel of the midsole is engineered for medium softness to ensure greater cushioning and comfort

• Zone 2 – Stability: Central part of the midsole has higher levels of rigidity to deliver outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing

• Zone 3 – Flexibility: Forefront of the midsole comes with the highest level of softness for guaranteed walking comfort and flexibility

• It also creates an integral, flexible and durable bond without the compromises common with conventionally stitched and/or glued assemblies

• Highly breathable and 100% waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX technology that prevents moisture from penetrating the shoe, while also allowing natural moisture to escape

Available: Spring

Price: £180