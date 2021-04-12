WITB - Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters winning clubs

We take a look at the equipment that helped Hideki Matsuyama to a maiden major title.



The Srixon staffer has been using the brand’s latest ZX5 driver for the entire 2021 season.

The ZX5 is in fact the more forgiving and higher launching model in Srixon's ZX driver line-up.



The other tools he relies upon from the tee are a TaylorMade SIM2 3-wood and SIM UDI driving iron.

The Japanese ball striking extraordinaire has ranked inside the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green on the PGA Tour every year since 2014. He currently has a set of Srixon’s Z-Forged blades in the bag from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

Although the 29-year-old is renowned for his ability to flush his irons, he also possesses a deft touch around the greens. He currently has three Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype wedges in the bag.

On the greens he uses a custom-made Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter and his golf ball of choice is the latest Srixon Z-Star XV.

Hideki Matsuyama - What’s in the bag

Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15˚, Graphite Design Tour AD TP 9 TX)

Utility iron: TaylorMade SIM UDI (3)

Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV