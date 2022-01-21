search
WITB – Hideki Matsuyama heaps praise on his Srixon driver

Gear

WITB – Hideki Matsuyama heaps praise on his Srixon driver

By David Cunninghame17 January, 2022
WITB Sony Open in Hawaii Hideki Matsuyama Srixon Srixon ZX7 Srixon Z-Forged Cleveland RTX4 Scotty Cameron putters Srixon Z-STAR XV
Hideki Matsuyama Witb Sony Open Hawaii

Hideki Matsuyama’s victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii came courtesy of a stunning eagle finish on the first playoff hole.

The Masters Champion was in scintillating form throughout the week, both driving for show and putting sublimely to secure the dough.

• Brooks Koepka pens Srixon equipment deal

Using his Srixon ZX7 driver, Matsuyama ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, while with his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter he was first in Strokes Gained: Putting.

• Srixon 2021 Z-STAR & Z-STAR XV - FIRST LOOK!

Following the win, Matsuyama said, “I am extremely happy and privileged to win the Sony Open which Japanese professional golf legend, Isao Aoki also won in the past. I think the key that made this win was ZX7 driver as it allowed me to control my shots perfectly, and obviously the XV ball performed great in the high winds in Hawaii.”

Renowned for his laser-like approach play, the 29-year-old currently uses Srixon’s Z-Forged blades, which helped him in carding 26 bridies across the four rounds, more than any other player in the field.

• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Around the greens, meanwhile, Matsuyama relies upon four Cleveland RTX 4 wedges.

Hideki Matsuyama – What's in the bag

Driver: Srixon ZX7 (9.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX), COBRA KING RADSPEED Tour (19˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI)
Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (4-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (46˚, 52˚ 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

