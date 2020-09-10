Hit your numbers with the Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi

If you struggle to hit your long and mid irons consistent distances then you might check out Mizuno’s latest JPX Fli-Hi range of hybrids for yourself.



The new Fli-Hi’s wider footprint and multi-material construction deliver an even more playable, high flying alternative to its predecessors.



The Fli-Hi is available in 4-7 head options, with the 20˚ (#4) featuring a wider fairway type profile, moving towards a tighter hybrid-like shaped 29˚ (#7) with a deeper face.

An entirely new construction featuring 17-4 stainless steel face and 431 body has created a lighter crown which allows for a higher ball flight, while a re-engineered Wave Soleplate increases the effective high ball-speed area of the Fli-Hi’s clubface to deliver more consistent ball speeds.



With a deeper centre of gravity than the replaced iron, the JPX Fli-Hi produces more predictable launch and spin rates, thereby more reliable distance gaps between clubs for those of you who really struggle with your iron play.

The new Fli-Hi #7 is built to the exact loft and length spec as the JPX921 Hot Metal 7 iron.



At the longer end, the Fli-Hi #4 uses a little more loft and a slightly longer shaft than the JPX921 Hot Metal #4 iron. Testing showed this set-up proved easier to hit the right distance consistently.

"Unlike most hybrids, the JPX Fli-Hi isn’t chasing distance at all costs – the design is completely dedicated to hitting the same gaps as a corresponding iron. Yet the CG placement makes them a lot more reliable than a traditional iron,” said David Llewellyn Director of R&D for Mizuno. “

Thankfully, for those of you who are unsure as to how many long irons to replace, Mizuno’s Swing DNA centres and qualified fitters will be able to analyse their Shaft Optimizer readings and make their recommendations accordingly.

Available: September 17

Price: £135