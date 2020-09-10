search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearHit your numbers with the Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi

Gear

Hit your numbers with the Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi

By David Cunninghame09 September, 2020
Mizuno Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Hybrids New Gear
Mizuno Jpx921 Fli Hi 1

If you struggle to hit your long and mid irons consistent distances then you might check out Mizuno’s latest JPX Fli-Hi range of hybrids for yourself.

The new Fli-Hi’s wider footprint and multi-material construction deliver an even more playable, high flying alternative to its predecessors.

• Mizuno JPX921 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Fli-Hi is available in 4-7 head options, with the 20˚ (#4) featuring a wider fairway type profile, moving towards a tighter hybrid-like shaped 29˚ (#7) with a deeper face.

Mizuno Jpx921 Fli Hi 2

An entirely new construction featuring 17-4 stainless steel face and 431 body has created a lighter crown which allows for a higher ball flight, while a re-engineered Wave Soleplate increases the effective high ball-speed area of the Fli-Hi’s clubface to deliver more consistent ball speeds.

• Mizuno ES21 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

With a deeper centre of gravity than the replaced iron, the JPX Fli-Hi produces more predictable launch and spin rates, thereby more reliable distance gaps between clubs for those of you who really struggle with your iron play.

Mizuno Jpx921 Fli Hi 3

The new Fli-Hi #7 is built to the exact loft and length spec as the JPX921 Hot Metal 7 iron. 

• MIZUNO ST200 vs JPX850 - Can a five-year-old driver keep up with a brand new one?

At the longer end, the Fli-Hi #4 uses a little more loft and a slightly longer shaft than the JPX921 Hot Metal #4 iron. Testing showed this set-up proved easier to hit the right distance consistently.

Mizuno Jpx921 Fli Hi 4

"Unlike most hybrids, the JPX Fli-Hi isn’t chasing distance at all costs – the design is completely dedicated to hitting the same gaps as a corresponding iron. Yet the CG placement makes them a lot more reliable than a traditional iron,” said David Llewellyn Director of R&D for Mizuno. “

Thankfully, for those of you who are unsure as to how many long irons to replace, Mizuno’s Swing DNA centres and qualified fitters will be able to analyse their Shaft Optimizer readings and make their recommendations accordingly.

Available: September 17
Price: £135

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Hybrids

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro blasted over "heartless" COVID tweet
Nelly Korda in pole position to win maiden major
US Open: Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?
Portugal Masters champ relieved to be back playing again
John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow