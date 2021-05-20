Honma adds putters to luxury BERES line-up

Leading Japanese golf brand Honma has extended its super-premium BERES putter line-up with the launch of the P303 and P308 mallet models.

Aimed at golfers seeking the absolute ultimate in high performance and luxury golf equipment, the new mallet style putters have been designed to deliver increased stability over long and shorts putts, while offering a striking and confidence-inspiring appearance at address.

In creating the P303 and P308 putters in Sakata, Japan, more than 100 Takumi (Honma Master Craftsmen) apply meticulous club building expertise and combine it with modern putter concepts to deliver unrivalled performance on the greens.



• Honma unveils 'luxury' BERES wedges

• HONMA T//WORLD wedge – FIRST LOOK!



“The P303 & P308 models are excellent additions to the existing BERES putter collection that puts a premium on performance, looks and feel,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing at HONMA Golf Europe.

“In the constant pursuit of perfection, our Takumi have applied the highest level of detail to the new BERES putters and we are confident that they will be popular with golfers seeking the very best from their putter.”

BERES P303

The fang-mallet style of the P303 putter, along with an aluminium sole, ensures weight is evenly distributed across the entire club face from toe-to-heel. This leads to a high MOI for increased stability throughout the stroke and a more consistent roll off the clubface, even on mishit putts.

The forged CNC milled putter head features strategically engineered double milling across the face to ensure the ball remains in contact with the grooves for longer, enhancing control and delivering a soft feel on the greens.



• REVIEW – Honma TR21 X irons



Three sight lines run from front-to-back making it easier to align the putter to the target. This enables golfers to confidently make a smooth putting stroke, knowing that the ball will consistently start on its intended line.

The standard loft sits at two degrees with a 70˚ lie angle and a 34-inch standard length.

BERES P308

The distinctive T-shape style of the P308 putter provides a high MOI for increased stroke stability and forgiveness on off-centre strikes. By moving the aluminum sole weight low and back in the putter head, a deep CG is achieved to deliver optimal launch and spin, which has resulted in a 13% improvement in roll compared to the previous PP202 mallet model.

The forged CNC milled head also features double face milling for unrivalled control, as well as three sight lines and parallel alignment queues to enable the golfer to address the target and make the stroke without hesitation.



• Honma unveils new game improvement range



The standard loft sits at two-and-a-half degrees with a 70˚ lie angle and a 34-inch standard length.

Across both putter models, options range from the steel shaft version, to the more luxurious 2 to 5-Star putters that are graded on the technology and materials used in the hand-rolled ARMRQ shafts, plus gold and platinum embellishments in the clubheads, ferrules and grips.

Available: June 2021

Prices: Starting from £629