Honma reveals stealthy BERES BLACK range

Gear

Honma reveals stealthy BERES BLACK range

By David Cunninghame21 June, 2021
Honma Beres Black 1

HONMA is renowned for its luxurious BERES range of clubs and now you can get your hands on these super premium sticks in a sleek jet-black finish.

Built with slow-to-moderate swing speed golfers in mind, the BERES range is for golfers seeking top-quality clubs that ooze style and craftsmanship.

REVIEW – Honma TR21 X irons

The BERES BLACK collection is comprised of beautifully shaped drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons in the 3-Star Grade that incorporates the high strength, high elasticity M40X and T1100G materials in the hand-rolled ARMRQ shafts for efficient energy transfer and a consistent ball-flight.

“Our ambitions to further expand the BERES brand are reflected with the introduction of the stealthy BERES BLACK collection that will appeal to discerning golfers across Europe,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing at HONMA Golf Europe.

HONMA unveils 'luxury' BERES wedges

He added: “The aesthetics of BERES BLACK are second to none and we fully expect the bold finish to be popular with golfers seeking something exceptional from their golf equipment, while at the same time opening up BERES craftsmanship and performance to younger golfers.”

Honma Beres Black 3

In terms of cosmetics, the club head is coated with a jet-black PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) process for a striking finish. The clubface incorporates a radial mole logo that is etched across the surface for a super-premium look at address.

HONMA T//WORLD wedge – FIRST LOOK!

Carrying similar design features as the driver, the BERES BLACK fairway wood and hybrid are strategically with a low and deep CG design to deliver high launching ball flights.

Honma Beres Black 4

The BERES BLACK irons feature a 3D optimised L-Cup face design that promotes a more rounded leading edge and improved feel, along with a C-Cup structure wrapped around the toe to expand the sweet spot.

Surplus weight is strategically placed on the toe and back of the heel to increase the MOI and ensure the CG is low and deep for increased launch. The Irons are coated in a jet-black IP (Ion Plating) finish.

Honma Beres Black 5

The BERES BLACK collection will be available in limited quantities across Europe from 25 June.

Honma unveils new game improvement range

As is the case with HONMA’s BERES range, this line-up is for golfer with fairly deep pockets, with recommended prices ranging from £495 per iron to £1,149 for the driver.

