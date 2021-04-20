HONMA unveils ‘luxury’ BERES wedges

If its luxury you're looking for when trying to get up-and-down then look no further than HONMA’s new BERES wedges for 2021.



The super-premium BERES Wedge comes in five loft versions and combines HONMA’s pure craftsmanship with the most premium materials available to deliver a supremely luxurious finish.



“The BERES Wedge completes the current BERES line-up and is a must try option for those golfers seeking something exceptional from their golf clubs,” said Tony Scott, Head of Marketing at HONMA Golf Europe. “

He added: “Through the use of the highest performing materials available, we are confident that the new BERES Wedge will be a popular addition to the bags of those golfers seeking the best wedge for their game.”

In creating the BERES Wedge in Sakata, Japan, more than 100 Takumi (HONMA Master Craftsmen) apply expert club building techniques and incredible attention to detail in the quest of creating a product that delivers incredible short game performance.



Options range from the exclusive steel shafted BERES Wedge, to the more luxurious 2 to 5-Star models that are graded on the technology and materials used in the hand-rolled ARMRQ shafts, plus gold & platinum embellishments in the club heads, ferrules and grips.

The design of the BERES Wedge - crafted using ultra-premium mild soft steel - features patented Dual-Plating to maximise spin control through ‘Slide’ and ‘Spin’ Zones.

Forming the ‘Slide Zone’, the sole incorporates Nickel-Chrome plating with a smooth camber, to ensure the club head seamlessly slides through the turf and sand.

In the ‘Spin Zone’, Proprietary Black Nickel plating on a CNC milled clubface produces maximum surface roughness for remarkable spin.

Two grind options deliver versatility that performs in varying turf conditions and for varying angles of attack into the ball.



Now these wedges won’t be for everyone, but for the few who want a luxury, high-performing design then HONMA has you covered.



Available: Now

Prices: from £249