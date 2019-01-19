search
HomeGearHonma introduces new premium ball (and you'll love the price!)

Gear

Honma introduces new premium ball (and you'll love the price!)

By bunkered.co.uk17 January, 2019
Honma Tw X Ball 1

Honma has continued its fast, headline-making start to 2019, with the launch of a brand new, premium golf ball.

The news follows the signing of world No.1 Justin Rose to the brand’s tour staff, with the Englishman’s compatriot and fellow 2018 Ryder Cup winner Paul Casey widely expected to follow suit.

The Honma TW-X ball is a three-piece urethane distance and spin ball aimed at golfers with swing speeds of around 90 mph, delivering the two key things most golfers want from a golf ball: exceptional feel and extraordinary distance.

• Who are Honma Golf? An introduction...

• Honma unveils 'affordable' TWorld747 range

The new ball features the high initial velocity NC core, designed to produce greater ball speed as well as exceptional control. A newly developed high repulsion mid-layer inside the ball ensures low spin off the driver for extra distance off the tee.

Honma Tw X Ball 2

The soft urethane cover on the TW-X provides extreme spin on greenside shots, so you can commit to the demanding shots aimed towards the pin with confidence.

• Feast your eyes on the most expensive golf clubs in the world

The 326-dimple pattern design provides the highly desirable low, penetrating ball flight, which is ideal in windy conditions.

Honma Tw X Ball 3

“We’re really excited to be bringing such a premium golf ball to the European market,” said Tony Scott, head of marketing at Honma Golf Europe. “Given how well the TW-X performs, we feel that it’s a great product at a very competitive price point that golfers will be keen to try.”

• The Honma TW-X ball will be available from approved retailers with an RRP of £26 from February.

